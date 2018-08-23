DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fulani Herdsmen Abducts Monarch As Abuja Community Scamper For Safety

The community of Jayina in Orozo town in Abuja Federal Capital Territory [FCT] was on Wednesday August 22, 2018 thrown into panic as groups of Fulani herdsmen pounced on the community and abducted the Monarch of the community. This is as information made available to 247ureports.com indicates the residents of the immediate community have begun deserting the town for safer locations away from Orozo.

According to available information, the Fulani herdsmen had arrived the town of Jayina to question the supposed killing of their kinsman who had died on Monday August 20, 2018 following altercation with a fellow Fulani man.

247ureports.com gathered that the deceased was killed following accusations of adultery by fellow Fulani kinsmen who claimed that the deceased was notorious for coveting people’s wives. Information gleaned from nearby residents revealed that the deceased had had numerous run-ins with other fellow Fulani’s over his romantic overtures to their wives. The last straw struck him on Monday and he was struck down with a cutlass by a fellow Fulani kinsman.

As the news of the death of the Fulani man spread beyond the immediate community of Jayina, it caught the attention of the larger family of the Fulani clan. In fury, they rose on Wednesday in numbers and descended at the Monarch’s palace and abducted the monarch.

As the attention of the police authorities were called to the unfolding situation, the Fulani herdsmen told the police that they had only come to demand for the killer of their kinsman to be produced to them. They were unwillingly to accept the narrative of the death of their kinsman. They insisted the monarch and the police fish out the killer unless there would not be peace in Orozo.

The police officers from the divisional police station at Karshi were able to quell the situation from escalating to an armed conflict. An edgy calm returned to the community as the Fulani herdsmen disappeared up the surrounding mountains. But residents of the community were seen moving their belongings and loved ones out of the town. Sources indicate that the Fulani herdsmen have promised to return with vengeance if the killer of their kinsman is not produced.

247ureports.com spoke to the police in Karshi but none was killing to speak on the record. Calls placed to the National Police Publicity Relations Officer were not answered or returned.

Orozo community is located 25kilometers east of Nyanya.