Fulani Herder Dies After Fight With Female Farmer

A Fulani herder, Muhammed Haruna, has allegedly died from injuries he sustained after being stoned by a female farmer in Delta State.

It was gathered that the herder and his colleague drove their cattle into the yet-to-be indentified woman’s farm in the Upper Agbarho area of Ughelli.

The incident, Southern City News learnt occurred last week.

It was gathered that the woman and the herders were engaged in a stone-throwing match after a heated argument.

It was gathered that the 15-year-old Muhammed was hit by one of the stones and immediately collapsed on the scene of the confrontation before he was rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Security sources told Southern City News that the incident had led to tension in the area as security operatives launched a manhunt for the fleeing owner of the farm.

One of the sources in the area said, “When the owner of the farm, a lady, accosted the herdsmen while they grazed on her farm with their herds, a verbal confrontation ensued.

“This led to the throwing of stones at the herdsmen by the locals in the area, including the woman. The herdsmen attempted fleeing, but one of them was hit and he collapsed.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident when contacted, saying that the lady in connection with the incident had absconded.

Aniamaka added that the matter was being investigated by the state command, adding that anyone found guilty would be punished in line with the law.

Meanwhile, unknown persons in Ughelli have allegedly attacked a suspected herdsman for reportedly raping two women on their farms, resulting in the accused being stabbed in his mouth.

The incident, it was learnt, happened last Saturday after some natives of the area pursued two of the unidentified herdsmen into the interior areas of the community where they attacked and injured them.

Source: Punch