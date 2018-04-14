DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

FRSC Partners NIMC For National Identification Number

The Director General National Identity Management Commission Engr. Aliyu Aziz has proposed a collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the area of inclusion of the National Identification Number (NIN) in the biometric data capturing during the production of the National Drivers Licence.

According to a statement issued to the press by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, Engr Aliyu stated this during a courtesy visit on the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi at the national headquarters today where he advocated for the Corps to make it mandatory for all applicants of the National Drivers Licence to produce their national identification number at the point of registration.

Speaking during the visit, the Director General applauded the management of the Corps for its efforts in creating a central data base for all applicants noting that the system operated by the Corps is in consonance with what is obtainable in advanced countries like the United State.

According to him, this singular effort will go a long way in exterminating duplication of responsibility and enhance security especially in the area of information sharing.

Responding, the Corps Marshal congratulated NIMC for digitalizing the entire processes involved in getting the National Identity Card and expressed appreciation over the request presented by the commission.

Oyeyemi therefore assured him that in as much as the idea is for the good of Federal Republic of Nigeria as an entity, FRSC will sure key into it and ensure that henceforth, applicants of the NDL produce their NIN at registration points.

Speaking further, Oyeyemi stated that biometric capturing processes of the various agencies in the country need to be given a uniform standard so as to align with global best practices. He therefore beckoned on Engr Aliyu to fast track the integration of all agencies involved in biometric capturing so as to achieve a uniform standard for the entire nation.