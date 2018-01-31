DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

FRSC Deploys 150 Officers For Ekwueme’s Burial

By Nedum Noble

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, on Tuesday said it has deployed over 150 personnel including special marshals across the state ahead of the burial of former Vice President, late Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

The Corps said it would also deploy patrol vehicles, ambulances, motor

bikes, towing trucks along designated routes as part of measures to ensure sanity on the road during the burial ceremony.

The State Sector Commander, Mr. Sunday Ajayi, who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Awka, said the measures were necessary in view of the high volume of vehicular movement associated with such event.

“The FRSC operatives will be deployed along designated funereal grounds as part of measures to ensure free flow of traffic.

“The Corps emergency ambulance response centers located at designated routes across the state will equally be operational

throughout the period,” he said.

According to Ajayi, the Corps would be complemented by relevant stakeholders such as the

Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to ensure safety of lives and property.

He warned motorists to ensure strict compliance with all traffic rules and regulations and proper maintenance of their vehicles, just as he enjoined passengers to monitor their drivers on reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and other road vices.

“I have directed the removal of obstructions from all routes in the State leading to Oko town, where the proper funeral rites of the late Icon will be performed,” he added.