By Nedum Noble

A 60-year-old bus driver was on Saturday arrested by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Onitsha Unit Command for impersonating the Nigerian Navy.

The suspect, Mr Benedict Oputa, a father of four children, was arrested in his bus with registration number XD851NEN on his way from Asaba by members of the FRSC in Onitsha.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Onitsha, Mr Paulinus Akpotobo, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect had been into the act since 2010.

He said the suspect who plies Asaba to Onitsha and back, always claimed to be a naval officer each time he was accosted by the officers of the Corps.

He however noted that luck ran out on Oputa when he was flagged down by a newly posted officer from Delta, who had severally accosted him in Asaba where he brandished his fake identity card.

“On further interrogation, the suspect claimed he was a master warrant officer, a designation that was strange to the Navy.

“He could not also mention the name of the commander of his command” he said.

Akpotobo however disclosed that the suspect would be handed over to the Navy for prosecution.

Confessing to the crime, the suspect said he was not a Naval officer, but was into transport business.

“I am a transporter and I carry groundnut with my bus to Kwalle in Delta. These people (FRSC personnel) always disturb us, that is why I use the identity card as pass.

“Truly, I am not a Naval officer, but I have worked as a civilian, maintaining electrical installations at the Naval Barrack Lagos” he said.