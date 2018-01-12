Fresh Crisis Rocks Kano PDP Over Chairmanship Election

A fresh crisis has rocked the Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the planned election for a new state chairman.

Daily Trust gathered that following the sack of the party’s former chairman, Alhaji Rabi’u Dan Sharu, the PDP had arranged for election to fill the vacant position.

Five aspirants, namely Senator Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa, Muhammad Rabi’u Sabo Bakin Zuwo, a former speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Gambo Sallau, Alhaji Aminu Sa’ad Beli and Hon. Abdullahi Maraya Barkum, were said to have indicated intention to contest the seat.

However, one of the aspirants, Alhaji Aminu Sa’ad Beli, has raised an alarm that the party was planning to impose Senator Doguwa as new party chairman in the state.

“Some elders of the party are trying to impose Doguwa as state chairman of the party. I have petitioned the party national headquarters protesting against this arrangement.

“I am protesting the arrangement because it is undemocratic.

“I am waiting for the party’s response which will determine my next line of action,” he assured.

In the letter, Beli advised the party’s national body to take urgent action on the matter with a view to resolving the issue amicably.

When contacted for comment, the party’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Musa Danbirni, said he could not make any comment for now.

Source: Daily Trust