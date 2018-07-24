Fresh Crisis Rocks Anambra APGA As Bianca Ojukwu Declares For Senate
By Okey Maduforo
Barely two weeks after the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
survived the National leadership tussle of the party via the Supreme
Court the party has again been enmeshed in fresh crisis following the
senatorial ambition of Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu; wife of late Dim
Chukwuemeke Ojukwu.
Currently the state chairman of the party Chief Nobert Obi who is from
Anambra South Senatorial zone with Bianca Ojukwu is alleged to be
under pressure to endorse the candidacy of Ojukwu’s wife.
According to the coordinator Anambra South Integrity Forum (ASIF)
Chief Olisaemeka Muoma who spoke with reporters in Awka,
“It is sad and unfortunate that the internal democracy of our great
party APGA is being destroyed by the wife of our late leader Dim
Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu who has been going about threatening to
deal with any person or group of persons that would want to oppose her
ambition”.
“Bianca Ojukwu has vowed to create crisis of confusion in our party
and to ensure that her opponents and fellow aspirants are expelled
from the party if she is not given the senatorial ticket on a platter
of gold”.
“Her supporters have been boasting that not even the governor Chief
Willie Obiano and his wife can stop her from flying the flag of the
party in 2019 National Assembly Election”.
Continuing Muoma contended that the Anambra South Integrity Forum made
up of supporters of other senatorial aspirants, Chief Nicholas
Ukachukwu, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, Chief Ikenna Mbazurike Amaechi has
resolved to ensure that the Anambra South senatorial primary elections
of the party must be conducted in line with the constitution of APGA.
“Our party has a constitution which stipulates the guidelines for the
conduct of primary election in APGA and it must be followed to the
letter” we urge the National Chairman of our great party Ozo Victor
Oye not to allow himself to be used to destroy the party by handing
over the Anambra South Senatorial ticket of our party to Bianca Ojukwu
who has contributed next to nothing to the growth and success of our
party”.
“Bianca, due to her position as wife of our late leader has been
milling the resources of the party since its formative stage and has
been using all forms of blackmail and harassment to rip off hundreds
of millions of naira from the state and successive state governments
since the regime of Mr. Peter Obi till date”.
“We have resolved to ensure that this planned charade do not succeed
through every means possible”.
Efforts to reach Bianca Ojukwu proved abortive as she failed to pick
her calls as at the time of the report.
But when contacted the vice chairman of the party for Anambra South
Senatorial Zone Chief Titus Anigbogu told reporters that no aspirant
has the capacity to force him or herself on the party.
“I am not aware of any pressure from Bianca Ojukwu on the party and do
not think that both the National Chairman and State chairman of our
party can be put under any pressure so ever”
“Our party APGA has guidelines for our primary elections and we cannot
change the geal post in the middle of the game. I also wish to make it
clear that from the post of state Assembly, Federal House of
Representatives to the Senate; we do not have any ancited candidate
everybody must follow the constitution and process of our primary
election”.
“I also want to use this opportunity to reassure all our aspirants and
party faithful that a level play ground would be provided for a
healthy, hitch free and fair primary elections” he said.