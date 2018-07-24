DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fresh Crisis Rocks Anambra APGA As Bianca Ojukwu Declares For Senate

By Okey Maduforo

Barely two weeks after the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

survived the National leadership tussle of the party via the Supreme

Court the party has again been enmeshed in fresh crisis following the

senatorial ambition of Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu; wife of late Dim

Chukwuemeke Ojukwu.

Currently the state chairman of the party Chief Nobert Obi who is from

Anambra South Senatorial zone with Bianca Ojukwu is alleged to be

under pressure to endorse the candidacy of Ojukwu’s wife.

According to the coordinator Anambra South Integrity Forum (ASIF)

Chief Olisaemeka Muoma who spoke with reporters in Awka,

“It is sad and unfortunate that the internal democracy of our great

party APGA is being destroyed by the wife of our late leader Dim

Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu who has been going about threatening to

deal with any person or group of persons that would want to oppose her

ambition”.

“Bianca Ojukwu has vowed to create crisis of confusion in our party

and to ensure that her opponents and fellow aspirants are expelled

from the party if she is not given the senatorial ticket on a platter

of gold”.

“Her supporters have been boasting that not even the governor Chief

Willie Obiano and his wife can stop her from flying the flag of the

party in 2019 National Assembly Election”.

Continuing Muoma contended that the Anambra South Integrity Forum made

up of supporters of other senatorial aspirants, Chief Nicholas

Ukachukwu, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, Chief Ikenna Mbazurike Amaechi has

resolved to ensure that the Anambra South senatorial primary elections

of the party must be conducted in line with the constitution of APGA.

“Our party has a constitution which stipulates the guidelines for the

conduct of primary election in APGA and it must be followed to the

letter” we urge the National Chairman of our great party Ozo Victor

Oye not to allow himself to be used to destroy the party by handing

over the Anambra South Senatorial ticket of our party to Bianca Ojukwu

who has contributed next to nothing to the growth and success of our

party”.

“Bianca, due to her position as wife of our late leader has been

milling the resources of the party since its formative stage and has

been using all forms of blackmail and harassment to rip off hundreds

of millions of naira from the state and successive state governments

since the regime of Mr. Peter Obi till date”.

“We have resolved to ensure that this planned charade do not succeed

through every means possible”.

Efforts to reach Bianca Ojukwu proved abortive as she failed to pick

her calls as at the time of the report.

But when contacted the vice chairman of the party for Anambra South

Senatorial Zone Chief Titus Anigbogu told reporters that no aspirant

has the capacity to force him or herself on the party.

“I am not aware of any pressure from Bianca Ojukwu on the party and do

not think that both the National Chairman and State chairman of our

party can be put under any pressure so ever”

“Our party APGA has guidelines for our primary elections and we cannot

change the geal post in the middle of the game. I also wish to make it

clear that from the post of state Assembly, Federal House of

Representatives to the Senate; we do not have any ancited candidate

everybody must follow the constitution and process of our primary

election”.

“I also want to use this opportunity to reassure all our aspirants and

party faithful that a level play ground would be provided for a

healthy, hitch free and fair primary elections” he said.