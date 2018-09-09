DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Free Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) Leader Now – Organization for Advancement of Nigeria, NJ Inc. (OAN)

The organization for Advancement of Nigeria, NJ Inc., a non-profit, non-governmental organization, promoted to correct the lopsided western information coverage of African and third world countries news, has called for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPoB, from detention in Nigeria.

Rising from an emergency meeting, the association traced the Nigerian Nation implementation of the indigenization decree immediately after the Nigerian civil war, which left Igbos with only a handout of twenty pounds, was intended to ensure that Ndigbo were effectively shut out from the commanding heights of Nigeria. Today it is evident that any attempt to build up the Nigerian Nation, which excludes the Igbo, is like playing “Things Fall Apart” without Okonkwo- A futile attempt.

Noting that the Nigerian military continued onslaught in 2017 under code “Operation Python Dance” to incarcerate Nnamdi Kalu leader of IPoB, again demonstrated the naivety, ineptitude and insensitivity of the administration on dealing with the rising ethnic nationalism. How Buhari’s government or any other group would think that the solution to the Biafra agitation in Nigeria could be resolved through the barrel of the gun and acts of intimidation beats our imagination.

For the avoidance of doubt, Nnamdi Kanu and his Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPoB) is not a threat to Nigeria. Rather IPoB and the leaders represent the manifestation of a beleaguered Igbo people yearning for freedom. What Nnamdi Kalu has succeeded in doing is to spur the conscience of the world on the plight of his people and the need to give the Igbo a better deal in Nigeria’s geo-political arrangement.

The conviction with the still ongoing demonstrations today remains that Kanu is not alone in this feeling and it is factual knowledge that Ndigbo have become an endangered species in Nigeria. You may have your differences with the methodology and approach of IPoB and Kānu, but you certainly cannot dispute the truth that IPoB has become the conscience of Ndigbo. This is an organization that has roots in every fabric of Igbo society and beyond the shores of Nigeria, UK, United States, Europe and Asia with its message of freedom. This is an organization that boasts of over three million persons each time it has any form of rally. IPoB has appealed to the people and remain unarmed in their vanguard of mobilization. This is an organization that instructed Ndigbo to sit at home on May 30, 2017 and this directive was obeyed to the letter, not just in Igbo land but also outside Igbo land.

The organization condemned the continued detention of Kanu, noting that the molestation, use of teargas, arrest and prosecution of unarmed demonstrators show the height of leadership ineptitude. The world is watching and we remind the Nigerian authorities that 2018 is not 1966. The circumstances are different and so will be the outcome of the present events and any systematic agenda to wipe out Ndigbo from the face of the earth.

It is pertinent we call on Ndigbo, Igbo apex organizations, and entire South-East to treat the freedom of Nnamdi Kanu, the stoppage of the ongoing massacre of their kins as a non negotiable election issue, a basis for political negotiations and support for Governorship, House of Representative, Senatorial and Presidential aspirants in 2019 general elections.

Signed: Hon Uzoma Nwagwu

Chairman Board of Trustees