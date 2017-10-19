France Football rates Onyekuru higher than Neymar

Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru has been rated higher than world’s costliest player Neymar by France Football after Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League tie, which PSG won easily 4-0.

The authoritative France Football rated Onyekuru 6/10, while Neymar was scored 5/10.

Onyekuru was adjudged the best Anderlecht player along with Adrien Trebel on the night the Belgian champions were swept aside by an efficient PSG side.

“The young Nigerian still has a lot to learn but Henry Onyekuru was daring, dribbling for his team,” reports France Football.

“He could have scored in the 12th minute but for a save by Areola after he left Dani Alves rooted to the spot.

“He could also have reduced the deficit late on in the game but was denied by the crossbar.

“At only 20, this Everton loanee has a bright future ahead of him.”

The lowest rated Anderlecht players scored 4/10. They were five of them including captain Sofiane Hanni.

Mbappe, who opened scoring for PSG, was named Man of the Match with 7/10.