France Beat Super Falcons 8-0 In Friendly

The Super Falcons of Nigeria were hammered 8-0 by France senior women’s national team in an international friendly game played inside the MMArena in Le Mans, France on Friday.

The friendly is part of preparations for the Falcons ahead of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.

It was new Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby’s first game with the main team of the Super Falcons.

The last time the Super Falcons faced France was in their first group stage game at the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Germany which the French won 1-0.

France had the first chance of the game in the 14th minute but Chiamaka Nnadozie made a good save to deny the hosts.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 19th minute through Eugenie Le Sommer.

The French continued to create opportunities and were rewarded in the 36th minute as Valerie Gauvin made it 2-0.

On the stroke of half-time, the Super Falcons conceded again as Gaetane Thiney stretched France’s lead to 3-0 going into the break.

In the 54th minute Desire Oparanozie hit a well struck shot but was denied by a good save by the French goalkeeper.

The French recovered from the scare from Oparanozie as Aminata Diallo extended their lead in the 60th minute before Gauvin grabbed her brace in the 70th minute to give her side a 5-0 lead.

With 12 minutes remaining, Gauvin completed her hat-trick to give the French a 6-0 lead.

The French were not done as they bagged their seventh goal with five minutes left following an own goal by Faith Ikidi and in the 92nd minute, Marie-Charlotte Leger completed the rout.