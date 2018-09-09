Four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson recovering from mini-stroke
Michael Johnson is in recovery after suffering a mini-stroke
The four-time Olympic champion said he had a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) last week but was subsequently cleared of any heart issues.
In a series of tweets, the 50-year-old sprinter said: “Last week I rather surprisingly suffered what’s known as a Transient Ischemic Attack or mini-stroke.
“The good news is I’m back at home with my family, cleared of any heart issues and have already made great progress on my road to a full recovery.”
He added: “It seems these things can affect anyone, even the once fastest man in the world! I’m no stranger to a good exercise plan and have thrown myself into it with my usual focus and determination.
“In these situations being a former athlete has really helped with mindset but also a reminder that you need to take [care] of yourself.”
Johnson told fans he would post updates on Twitter and directed people to the Stroke Association website.
The NHS says mini-strokes are caused by a temporary disruption in blood supply to part of the brain.
They cause similar symptoms to strokes, but don’t usually last as long as the symptoms clear in anywhere from a few minutes to 24 hours.