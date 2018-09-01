DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Forum Of Local Government Chairmen Meets Alao-Akala

Reiterates Support For His Aspiration

The forum of Local Government Chairmen comprising of Elected Chairmen of Local Government areas and Local Council Development Areas in Oyo state has described the Aspiration of Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala to vie for the Governorship seat in the forthcoming 2019 General Elections as a timely Intervention that will further Enhance the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress at the Polls.

This declaration was made yesterday at an Interactive session held between Former Governor Alao-Akala and Members of the Forum drawn from across the state.

According to them, Otunba Alao-Akala being an experienced Politician who rose through the Ranks of the Political Ladder from the level of a Local Government Chairman to the number one seat in the State has all it takes to lead the Party to victory once he is chosen as the Party’s Candidate at the Primary election coming up in the next few weeks.

They described his series of Positive Intervention in Party Affairs, Experience in Good Governance, Existing Large Followership, Commitment to People Oriented Policies & Programmes, Extensive Network amongst the Various Political Class across the Country among many other Qualities as part of those attributes and Qualities that Place him far above other Contestants in the race and urged him to Ensure that the existing Unity, Friendship and Brotherhood between him and Governor Abiola Ajimobi is Sustained at all times as the Combination of both of them in the Political Equation of Oyo state will Serve as the Game Changer at the Coming Polls.

While Reiterating their Support and assuring that all necessary machineries will be set in motion to ensure Otunba Alao-Akala emerge at the Party Primaries as the Flag-bearer of the Party in the Feb. 2019 General Elections within the best of their abilities, members urged Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala to ensure that the Legacies and Solid foundation of Good Governance laid by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi is Built upon, Well Preserved and Sustained for Generations yet unborn to Benefit from.

Earlier while thanking Members of the Forum for Counting him Worthy of the task ahead, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala described the forum of Local Government Chairmen as an Integral Organ of Politicking that plays a Vital role in bridging the gap between the People and the Government in Power hence his decision to meet with them and formally intimate them of his Intentions and Plans for the forthcoming Primary Election and When elected into Office.

He Stated further that as an Alumni of the forum, he understands the game and knows how it is played and that at the right time when the ban on Campaign is lifted by the Nation’s electoral umpire, he will visit each of Local Government Areas and LCDA’s formally to talk to the People on his plans for the state.

I have been a Local Government Chairman, Deputy Governor and Governor in this State which tells you that I know what Obtainable is at Every Given time.

I know what the People want and I know where to continue from after Governor Abiola Ajimobi, as we can all see the level of development going on around Oyo state which has to be sustained.

Governor Ajimobi has raised the bar of Governance in this State and I can assure you this will serve as a Benchmark for us.

What we need by 2019 is a Governor that will hit the ground running after swearing in not a Greenhorn who will spend One year studying files and trying to learn the ropes.

Experience Counts and don’t also forget that we have formidable opposition in our Opponents and we must not play into their hands.

The only answer to this dire situation is to field a Sellable, Acceptable, Experienced and Pragmatic candidate who has all it takes to face the Opposition Parties at the General elections. To achieve this we must get it right from our own internal election which is our Party’s Primaries and my vast exposure as a Grassroot Politician has placed me in this Criteria and far and above my Co-contestants but that does not mean they are not an Important factor in this Oyo state Project.

We will ensure all necessary Mechanism of Crisis Control are put in place before we go for the Primaries and I can assure you that rather than lose Members of our Party to any Post Primary Election Crisis, my Candidature will further unite the Party, bring in New members and Further assuage the feelings of other aggrieved members he declared