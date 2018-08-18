summer950x130.jpg
Published On: Sat, Aug 18th, 2018

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan Is Dead

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan is pictured in Paris on December 11, 2017.
(CNN)Former UN Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan has died at age 80, a UN agency confirmed Saturday.

Annan, who was born in Ghana in 1938, served as the seventh UN Secretary-General, from 1997 to 2006, and was the first to rise from within the ranks of the United Nations staff.

He had been a member of The Elders, a group of global leaders working for human rights, since it was founded in 2007. In 2013, he became its chairman.

The UN Migration Agency tweeted: “Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary.”
Annan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the United Nations in 2001 “for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world.”

He was married with three children.

CNN

