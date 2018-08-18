Breaking News: Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan Is Dead
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
(CNN)Former UN Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan has died at age 80, a UN agency confirmed Saturday.
Annan, who was born in Ghana in 1938, served as the seventh UN Secretary-General, from 1997 to 2006, and was the first to rise from within the ranks of the United Nations staff.
He had been a member of The Elders, a group of global leaders working for human rights, since it was founded in 2007. In 2013, he became its chairman.
The UN Migration Agency tweeted: “Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary.”
Annan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the United Nations in 2001 “for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world.”
He was married with three children.
