Former Nigeria goalkeeper dies on New Year’s day

The year is starting on a rather tragic note for the football family in Nigeria.A former Nigerian youth international Raymond King lost his life on Monday after a brief illness. His former teammate, Tajudeen Disu, told TheCable that King died after suffering a stroke.“It is a sad situation. Raymond was taken out of the general hospital in Ijaiye, Abeokuta to Ikorodu general hospital after two days,” Disu told TheCable.“When the commissioner of health in Lagos state heard the news, he asked for his immediate transfer to LASUTH in Ikeja.“It was after the scan and series of test carried out that we were told that there was no light and bed space for him, that he should be taken to LUTH.

“In such a serious condition, we left LASUTH for LUTH, it was during this period that we noticed he started gasping for air till we got to LUTH.“The rigours of the journey from LASUTH to LUTH was too much for his frail condition and he gave up in the process.

“It is painful to have lost him at this point that help came to him but we thank God for his life.”King was a member of the Flying Eagles squad in 1979/80 and he made his name in football playing for the Shooting Stars of Ibadan.The high point of his career for 3SC was during the team’s 1984 campaign for the then CAF African Cup of Champions where the team finished as runners-up to Zamalek of Egypt.