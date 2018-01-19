DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Former Minority Whip, Senator Abba Aji Spotted At Aso Villa

–

By Adenike Lucas

A former Minority Whip in the fifth Senate has been spotted around the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sources reportedly saw Senator Mohammed Abba Aji, a former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters to the late President Umaru Yar’adua, around Aso Villa on Thursday.

Senator Abba Aji, a Borno State indigene, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in 2015.