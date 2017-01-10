By Ogbonna Casmir

The information Minister, Chief John Nnia Nwodo yesterday emerged the President General of Apex Igbo social cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo after hours of horse-trading to get other contestants step down for him.

Chief Nwodo who was the candidate of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state won the election with 242 votes.

In a list of candidates for the Ohanaeze National election signed with Ohanaeze official letterhead paper circulated among delegates which our correspondent obtained saw only candidates approved by their host governors as to be voted for.

Though Prof. Chiweyite Ejike a contestant who refused to step down got 13 votes to loss.

247ureports.com gathered that the five Governors of South East States and that of Delta and Rivers respectively got interested in the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo following the prevailing circumstances in the political equation in the country. More especially the increasing wave of pro-Biafra agitation across the globe.

The position of Deputy President General went to, DIG Hilary Opara (Rtd) while the position of Secretary General went to Barr. Uche Okwukwu.

Other positions includes: Deputy Secretary General, Solomon Ogunji, PhD; Vice President Abia, Elder Barr. Onuoha Udeka; VP Anambra, Mr. Charles Odunukwe; VP Delta, Dr. Ebigwei Sylvester; VP Ebonyi, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu; VP Rivers, Prince Igo Okpalanma; National Treasurer, Emeka Ogwu and Emma Okocha; Asst. National Treasurer, Chief Hon. Eric Ebeh.

Position of National Financial Secretary went to Alphonsus Duru while National Asst. Financial Secretary, Elder Chris Eluomunoh; National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Uche Achi; Asst. Publicity Secretary, Charles Ibegbu; National Legal Adviser, Chief Chuks Momah (SAN); Asst. Legal Adviser, Okeagu Ogada.

Earlier in a valedictory speech by the out gone President General, Chief Gary Nnachi Enwo-Igariwey said he happy to hand over a rejuvenated Ohanaeze Ndigbo to all Igbo speaking peoples of Nigeria.

According to him, “four years ago, my executive prayed that as today comes we shall be able to say that we have transformed our headquarters and today the edifice under construction speaks for itself and is through the intervention of Imo state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha”.

While appraising the achievement of the out going National executive, Chief Enwo-Igariwey said unlike years before it is evident from this National General Assembly that the five governors of the southeast and the governors of Delta and Rivers States have shown healthy interest in Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He expressed optimism that the Ohanaeze and the governors in the interest of all Igbo speaking peoples of Nigeria shall build a mutually beneficial and symbiotic relationship.

At the time of filing this report the new National executive haven’t been inaugurated.