Speaking in confidence to newsmen in Awka, a close relative to the legal luminary said:

“Justice Okoli passed away in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

“He remains an icon in the annals of the judiciary in Nigeria. He was incorruptible during his time as the Chief Judge of Anambra State.”

National Judicial Council (NJC), in 2007 suspended Justice Okoli over the alleged questionable roles he played in the removal of Governor Peter Obi from office, a development that was stoutly condemned by the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Justice Okoli also known as Oke Osisi hails from Otolo Nnewi in the state.