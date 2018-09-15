DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

September 15, 2018

Press Statement

Forgery: PDP Demands Adeosun’s Arrest, Prosecution

…Alleges Plots by FG To Help Her Flee Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes the resignation of Mrs. Kemi

Adeosun from office as Minister of Finance, but insists on her immediate

arrest and prosecution for deserting national service and forging her

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Exemption Certificate in addition to

alleged impropriety and abuse of office as minister.

The party invites Nigerians to note that President Muhammadu Buhari,

whose administration has become notorious for shielding its many

fraudulent and corrupt officials, could not summon the rectitude to sack

Mrs. Adeosun, adding that she would have still been in office, if not

for the sustained uproar by Nigerians and international creditors.

Our investigations reveal that the Federal Government, which earlier

made efforts to defend Mrs. Adeosun, has already perfected a plot to

help her to evade prosecution following fears that she could open up on

the humongous corruption going on in the financial sector under the

Buhari administration.

The PDP is also aware of plots by the Federal Government to secretly

move her out of the country, and for that, we urge the international

community to be at alert and ensure she is repatriated to face justice

in Nigeria should the Federal Government succeeds in its devious plan.

Furthermore, we are also aware that President Buhari was not by any

measure prepared to drop her from his cabinet but for the demand by

those responsible for her appointment, who protested her continued stay

in office, although for their own selfish gains. A case of corruption

fighting back!

The PDP therefore demands an immediate open inquest into the records of

the Finance Ministry under Mrs. Adeosun, to unravel all improprieties by

the Buhari Presidency cabal, including alleged diversion of oil

proceeds, fraudulent oil subsidy deals, leading to high fuel price;

depletion of our foreign reserves, embezzling of funds retuned by

Switzerland and other huge sleazes in the ministry.

The party also insists that President Buhari must be held responsible

for all infractions in the finance ministry under Adeosun, as he

appointed and retained her despite having information on the certificate

forgery; a situation that confirms the decadence and lack of due

diligence in the Buhari Presidency.

Nigerians already know that the Buhari Presidency is a citadel of

iniquity with inherent proficiency in stealing, forgery and manipulation

of processes. This perhaps explains why President Buhari has not

relieved his Special Assistant on Prosecution and Chairman of the

Special Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief

Okoi Obono-Obla of his appointment in spite of the West African

Examination Council (WAEC) confirmation that he forged his Secondary

School Certificate.

Is it not clear to all that the Buhari administration’s so-called

anti-corruption war and purported integrity are mere orchestrations to

hoodwink Nigerians and the international community, while Mr. President

oversees the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation?

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary