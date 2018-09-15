Forgery: PDP Demands Adeosun’s Arrest, Prosecution
September 15, 2018
Press Statement
Forgery: PDP Demands Adeosun’s Arrest, Prosecution
…Alleges Plots by FG To Help Her Flee Nigeria
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes the resignation of Mrs. Kemi
Adeosun from office as Minister of Finance, but insists on her immediate
arrest and prosecution for deserting national service and forging her
National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Exemption Certificate in addition to
alleged impropriety and abuse of office as minister.
The party invites Nigerians to note that President Muhammadu Buhari,
whose administration has become notorious for shielding its many
fraudulent and corrupt officials, could not summon the rectitude to sack
Mrs. Adeosun, adding that she would have still been in office, if not
for the sustained uproar by Nigerians and international creditors.
Our investigations reveal that the Federal Government, which earlier
made efforts to defend Mrs. Adeosun, has already perfected a plot to
help her to evade prosecution following fears that she could open up on
the humongous corruption going on in the financial sector under the
Buhari administration.
The PDP is also aware of plots by the Federal Government to secretly
move her out of the country, and for that, we urge the international
community to be at alert and ensure she is repatriated to face justice
in Nigeria should the Federal Government succeeds in its devious plan.
Furthermore, we are also aware that President Buhari was not by any
measure prepared to drop her from his cabinet but for the demand by
those responsible for her appointment, who protested her continued stay
in office, although for their own selfish gains. A case of corruption
fighting back!
The PDP therefore demands an immediate open inquest into the records of
the Finance Ministry under Mrs. Adeosun, to unravel all improprieties by
the Buhari Presidency cabal, including alleged diversion of oil
proceeds, fraudulent oil subsidy deals, leading to high fuel price;
depletion of our foreign reserves, embezzling of funds retuned by
Switzerland and other huge sleazes in the ministry.
The party also insists that President Buhari must be held responsible
for all infractions in the finance ministry under Adeosun, as he
appointed and retained her despite having information on the certificate
forgery; a situation that confirms the decadence and lack of due
diligence in the Buhari Presidency.
Nigerians already know that the Buhari Presidency is a citadel of
iniquity with inherent proficiency in stealing, forgery and manipulation
of processes. This perhaps explains why President Buhari has not
relieved his Special Assistant on Prosecution and Chairman of the
Special Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief
Okoi Obono-Obla of his appointment in spite of the West African
Examination Council (WAEC) confirmation that he forged his Secondary
School Certificate.
Is it not clear to all that the Buhari administration’s so-called
anti-corruption war and purported integrity are mere orchestrations to
hoodwink Nigerians and the international community, while Mr. President
oversees the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation?
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary