Foreign Firm Orders Nigerian Army To Swoop On Ogoni Again

Information reaching us from Nigeria confirm that one RoboMicheal Limited has forced its way into the premises of the office of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) distributing monies to some chiefs and youths to support its efforts to resume operations in Ogoniland.

Our contacts in Ogoniland say their are currently 10 military trucks and an armored carrier deployed from Port Harcourt and stationed at the secretariat of MOSOP in Bori, Ogoniland to repel any resistance to hold the meeting with government appointed chiefs and allies of Shell.