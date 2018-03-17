DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Food Security: Buhari Constitutes Team

Days after he announced the intention of the Federal Government to establish a National Food Security Council, President @MBuhari has approved the constitution of the Council’s membership.

2/ The Council, to be chaired by the President, will be inaugurated on Monday, March 26. It will have as members, the Governors of Kebbi, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ebonyi and Delta States.

3/ Other Members are the Secretary to the Govt of the Fed; Chief of Staff to the President; National Security Adviser, & 7 cabinet Ministers: Agriculture & Rural Devpt; Finance; Interior; Industry, Trade & Investment; Water Resources; Environment; and Budget & National Planning.

4/ The National Food Security Council will also have as Members, the Chief of Defence Staff; Governor of the Central Bank; Directors-General of the Department of State Services and the National Intelligence Agency as well as the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service.

5/ The broad objectives of the Council will include: developing sustainable solutions to the farmers–herdsmen clashes; Climate Change and Desertification and their impact on farmland; grazing areas and lakes, rivers and other water bodies;

6/ … oil spillage and its impact on Niger Delta Fishing Communities; piracy and banditry; agricultural research institutions and extension services and the problem of smuggling.

7/ The Council will also take interest in regional and global policies and trends that bear implications for food security in Nigeria.