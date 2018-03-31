DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Rather than engaging in what it described as name-calling, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to tow the line of its former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, and confess its sins to Nigerians.

In a statement signed by the APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said; “The All Progressives Congress, APC, calls on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to follow the example of one its leaders and former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, and confess to their sins against the country instead of indulging in name calling.

“Apparently burdened by guilty conscience, the PDP National Chairman had last week apologised to the nation for the years of misrule that his party has brought to the country. The APC noted this apology but asked the PDP to go a step further and confess to their sins before restitution could be considered.

“Instead of taking this path to redemption, PDP has engaged in fruitless ‘you too’ accusations and name calling. This is further evidence that PDP is not ready for repentance and only offered the apology with the hope that Nigerians will grant them amnesty and a short-cut back to power.

“However, now that Senator Mantu has belled the cat, by confessing to how he has helped the PDP to rig elections in the past, we hope that PDP will follow the bold example of the former Senator and confess to their other sins against Nigeria”.

On the occasion of Easter, the APC joined “Christians in Nigeria and across the world in celebrating Easter which commemorates the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ”.

“In line with the true essence of Easter, the Party urges Christians to take cognizance of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the Cross of Cavalry for our sins.

“We call on all irrespective of religious affiliation to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as epitomized by his life of understanding, tolerance and sacrifice. Only then will we co-exist peacefully as a nation and collectively achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.

“As we gather around family, friends and loved ones for the festivities, we also urge Nigerians to remember in our thoughts and prayers the abducted schoolchildren who remain in the captivity of terrorists. We assure of the federal government’s solid commitment to ensure their safe release and bring lasting peace to the country’s North East”, APC added.