Focus Military Exercises In Northern Nigeria To Tackle Insecurity ― APGA Tells FG

The Federal Government has been urged to launch Python Dance Three military squad in the Northern parts of the country to tackle prevailing social unrest and violence in the area.

The State Treasurer, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Dr Tony Nwakile made the assertion in an interview with journalists in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Thursday

Commenting on the issue of deploying soldiers to Southeast for Python Dance Three, Dr Nwakile said the federal government should send the soldiers to states like Benue, Taraba, Plateau and other troubled areas where there are killings and instability not to Southeast region where peace and tranquillity reign.

He further urged the federal government to intervene on major federal roads including Lagos, Enugu-Onitsha expressway that is in bad shape to reduce the rate of accidents on the roads.

A Legal Practitioner, Barrister Joseph Ananti, who also reacted on the deployment of operation python dance to south Eastern States, charged INEC to accelerate the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, and make them easily obtainable for the people of the region, enjoining those that have not gotten theirs to take part in the ongoing CVR at centers designated by INEC to enable them participate in the 2019 general elections.