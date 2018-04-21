DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

An 8-year old girl was found dead on Saturday in a drainage channel along old market road by Egerton junction Onitsha, Anambra State, following a down pour in the commercial city.

The deceased, identified as Oluebube Nwanedo, a primary 4 pupil of Holy Child Primary school Onitsha, was said to be the first child of her parents who hail from Umuezike in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state.

Narrating the ugly incident, the mother of the deceased, Mrs Amaka Nwanedo, said her little daughter was returning from church after the heavy rain when the incident happened.

“She was on her way back home from a Block Rosary Center at Benjamin’s lane Onitsha after the heavy down pour when her slippers slipped off her legs and fell into the flooded drainage.

“In an attempt to retrieve the slippers, she was swept off by the flood,” she lamented.

Nwanedo, who could not hold back her tears, said all efforts to rescue her little daughter from the flood proved abortive, adding that her corpse was later found after a long search the previous night.

Our correspondent gathered that her corpse has since been taken to her home town for burial.