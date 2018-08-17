DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Finally, Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe, Regains Freedom

A Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe, who had been detained by the Nigerian police since on Tuesday, has been released.

Mr Ogundipe was released on Friday morning after he was granted bail by magistrate Abdulwahab Mohammed of the Kubwa Grade 1 Magistrate Court in Kubwa, Abuja.

The judge had first heard the case on Wednesday after Mr Ogundipe was secretly arraigned without being allowed legal representation. On that day, Mr Mohammed granted a request by the police that the journalist be detained for five days until August 20.

At the court, the lawyer argued for the bail of Mr Ogundipe, a request that was not opposed by the police counsel.

Mr Mohammed granted the bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety who must be resident withing the court’s jurisdiction.

The bail conditions were met and Mr Ogundipe was released.

Earlier on Thursday, a statement by police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, accused Mr Ogundipe of being in possession of classified document.

Mr Moshood alleged that Mr Ogundipe’s action was capable of causing a breach of national security and a breakdown of law and order.

In its response, Premium Times through its lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, said Mr Moshood’s statement was “misleading and prejudicial.”