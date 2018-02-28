DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fight Against Boko Haram Now A Business Venture – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has alleged that Boko Haram

has become source of indirect treasury looting; saying “Those

benefitting from Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scams, payment of

ransom (in dollars) to free those abducted by the Boko Haram

insurgents, among others will never wish to see the end of the

insurgency.”

The governor described the alleged withdrawal of military check-points

from Dapchi and other communities, few days before 110 students of

Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) were abducted by

Boko Haram, as major pointer to possible conspiracy in the abduction

of the school girls and other dastardly acts of the insurgents, asking

why no one had been questioned up till now despite conflicting claims

by the army and police.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose insisted

that withdrawal of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account by the

federal government was a continuation of the use of fight against the

insurgents to fleece the country.

He lamented that Nigerians were now getting to a state of helplessness

on the insurgency; adding that “Painfully, it appears we will have to

live with Boko Haram for a very long time because waiting for this

President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government to save Nigerians is

a waste of time. They boasted that Boko Haram will be defeated within

three months; it is now more than 30 months. All that they have told

Nigerians is grammar. Boko Haram technically defeated, Boko Haram

completely defeated and now Boko Haram completely degraded. ”

The governor said; “We have heard stories of alleged diversion of

foods and relief materials meant for the Internally Displaced Persons

(IDPs) in the North-East to Chad and Niger Republic, about 200 tons of

dates donated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for distribution to the

IDPs sold in the open market in Abuja and most importantly, use of the

IDPs camps by top government officials to perpetrate monumental fraud.

As long as fight against Boko Haram remains a business venture,

providing cheap money for top officials of this government, the

insurgency will continue.

“The anti-corruption watchdog, Transparency International said last

year that corruption in the military was weakening Nigeria’s efforts

to battle Boko Haram.

“In Transparency International’s words; ‘corrupt military officials

have been able to benefit from the conflict through the creation of

fake defense contracts, the proceeds of which are often laundered

abroad in the UK, U.S. and elsewhere.’

“In its own report, the US Department of State’s Bureau for

Counterterrorism and Countering Violent Extremism said that the

inability of security agencies in Nigeria to share intelligence report

because of animosity is affecting the success in the fight against

Boko Haram.

“The public disagreement between the army and police over the security

arrangements that were in place in Dapchi and other communities in

Yobe State a few days before the Boko Haram attack that led to the

abduction of the 110 girls has further lend credence to the position

of the US Department of State’s Bureau for Counterterrorism and

Countering Violent Extremism.

“President Buhari must therefore have to look inward and purge his

government of those benefitting from the insurgency is indeed he

desires that it should end.”