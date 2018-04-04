Daniel Amokachi’s goal against Greece in stoppage time at the Foxboro Stadium, Foxborough at the 1994 World Cup made the shortlist and the former Everton star has to see off competition from ex-Manchester United and Liverpool star, Michael Owen to progress to the next round.

The Super Eagles were guaranteed first place in Group D, which also contained Argentina and Bulgaria, after Amokachi beat two defenders then unleashed a 25-yard shot to the right corner.

That goal is up against Michael Owen’s brilliant solo goal against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup after he collected a pass from David Beckham in the centre-circle.

Goals scored by Brazilian legend Pele, Diego Maradona, Saeed Al-Owairan, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Ronaldinho, Tim Cahill, Carlos Alberto, Diego Forlan, Roberto Baggio and Socrates have made the goals bracket.

Other nominees include Philipp Lahm, Manuel Negrete, Dennis Bergkamp, Gheorghe Hagi, Joe Cole, James Rodríguez, Lothar Matthäus and Robin van Persie.

Fans can vote for the greatest goal scored in World Cup history on the official FIFA World Cup Facebook page.

–

Source: Gaurdian