Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said the federal government is committed to removing the bottlenecks hindering the growth of small and medium scale enterprises in the country.

Speaking in Aba at the maiden edition of the Nationwide Micro, Small, And Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, Clinic held by the Abia State government in collaboration with the federal government, Osinbajo explained that the process had become essential as a result of the federal government’s plan to diversify the economy through improved locally manufactured goods and services.

The Acting President who inspected some goods by the small SMEs at the occasion, commended the creativity of the Aba business community, and added that the federal government will continue to encourage manufacturers in the country. He reminded federal agencies that they were not sent to kill business enterprises but to encourage their growth.

The event featured a business clinic where heads of federal agencies like the Bank of Industry, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Standard Organization of Nigeria, NEXIM, Bank of Agriculture, South East Entrepreneurship Centre and NAFDAC lectured the Aba business community on how to grow their businesses.

Speaking earlier, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, had explained that artisans in Aba are enterprising and needs the support of the federal government to thrive in the area of registration of businesses and incentives to encourage growth.

He promised to grant the request for land by federal agencies seeking to build offices in the state. “As early as Monday, we will show you a land where you will build your offices. This is the speed in which in which we deliver in Abia,” Ikpeazu said.