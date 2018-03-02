DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The fate of Nigerian students would depend on the outcome of the 2018 convention of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), its President, Chinonso Obasi, said on Friday.

According to him, there were plans by agents of government to polarise and create division among members before its forthcoming national convention.

Obasi in a statement said a crucial meeting has been fixed for Saturday March 10 at the University of Abuja to give “a ‘strict’ roadmap to a credible, democratic and united 2018 NANS national convention.”

He said, “After diligent and thorough consultations with key stakeholders of our dear NANS, we resolved to admit that the fate of students’ unionism in Nigeria is dependent on the outcome of the 2018 NANS national convention.

“The reports we received from the consultations indicates that the agents of polarization have begun another move aligning with some fellow colleagues, stakeholders, government and politicians in their continuous mission to trade NANS, weaken the structure and politicise her interventions in national discourse. These are selfish agents pretending to love us.

“However, we remain optimistic that with the little I, Comrade Chinonso Obasi and my elder brother, Comrade Aruna Kadiri have done in the last 19 months or thereabout, changing baton to the next leadership of NANS in a united accord remains a focal way to making NANS greater than we met it.

“This is my own humble way of telling you that my interest from inception has always been about how we can strengthen NANS.

“Together, with your support, we have dedicated ourselves and the exco to solving issues affecting our colleagues on campuses as well as agitating for better welfare condition for all Nigerian students throughout the globe.

“Our efforts therefore are visible as they remain in an open book, every page you can open. Going forward, since there’s no sacrifice too much to pay for NANS and Nigerian students, I therefore with great sense of service to you all and with humility, invite my elder brother Aruna Kadiri, Zonal coordinators of NANS and their executives, Joint Campus Committee Chairmen, Students Union Government Presidents, 2018 NANS aspirants, former NANS Presidents and stakeholders to a crucial meeting to give a ‘strict’ roadmap to a credible, democratic and united 2018 NANS national convention.

“The meeting is scheduled to hold on Saturday 1March 10, 2018 at the University of Abuja. I assure you all, great Nigerian students, of my unalloyed love, concern, commitment and loyalty as my vision remain ‘leaving NANS better than we met it.”