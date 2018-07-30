DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Senate has approved the reimbursement of N37.9 billion out of N43.5 billion expended by Anambra Government for the rehabilitation of some federal roads in the state.

Sen. Victor Umeh (APGA-Anambra) made the disclosure at the inauguration of the Awka North Local Government Chapter of his Campaign Organisation at Isu-Aniocha near Awka on Monday.

Umeh, who represents Anambra Central Senatorial District, said “the Senate has approved various refunds to 21 states for various monies spent on federal projects, particularly roads.

“Anambra had a claim of N43 billion over time but the Senate secured approval for N37. 9 billion for Anambra.

“Our hope is that the Federal Government will pay this money as quickly as possible because Gov. Willie Obiano is in a hurry to execute more projects,” Umeh told the party faithful.

Umeh, who is the Chairman House Committee on Labour and Productivity, commended Obiano’s passion toward developing the state.

He also described his recent victory at the Election Petition Tribunal in Awka as ‘victory for democracy and Nigeria’.

“I was happy the tribunal dismissed the petition with harsh words. We will now move on without distraction,” he said.

Umeh appealed to oppositions to rather join forces with him and the party to develop the state.

According to him, APGA has done so much to make turn the fortunes of the state.

“Obiano and APGA legislators are doing well. I believe that it is God’s will that APGA is in Anambra to solve its problems,” he said.

He expressed confidence that with two Senators and six House of Representatives members, the party would further make inroad in the 2019 general elections.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Nkem Okeke, who described Umeh as a ‘performing senator’, urged members of the constituency to support the senator’s re-election bid.