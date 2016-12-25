FG To Re-Open Two Major Roads In Borno After Boko Haram Defeat

The Federal Government will formally re-open two major roads in Borno State on Sundayfollowing the total defeat of Boko Haram in the North-East by the Nigerian military. 

They are the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga road.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Defence, Brig.-General Mansir Dan-Ali (Rtd), Service Chiefs, Governor Kashim Shetimma of Borno State and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

The dignitaries will later have lunch with the gallant troops who crushed the insurgency.
The two major roads, which were earlier closed due to the activities of the insurgents in the area, are of strategic importance to the economy of the Lake Chad Region.
