DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Press Release

FG Reverses Purported Suspension Of DG National Women Development Centre, Mary Ikpere Eta

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Federal Government has noted with concern the development at the National Women Development Centre, especially the purported suspension of the Director-General Mrs. Mary Ikpere Eta by the Governing Board, which was inaugurated very recently. To all intents and purposes, Government reiterates the position that Boards of Agencies are to provide general policy guidelines and frameworks, and not to interfere with the day to day management of the Agencies. The Boards and Chief Executive Officers are all appointed by Mr. President, according to stated terms and conditions with clearly established rules and procedures for subjecting Chief Executive Officers to disciplinary measures including suspension from office. In this respect, this process has not been followed. Consequently, Government directs the reversal of the suspension of Mrs. Mary Ikpere Eta as the Director-General. She is accordingly directed to resume her duties immediately at the National Women Development Centre. Government believes in due process, and will not tolerate any arbitrary action taken by any Board of any Federal Government Agency.

–

Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq.

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office)

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation