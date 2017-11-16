FG Has Opened Opportunities For Youths In Agriculture – NDE

By Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

The Director General, National Directorate of Employment ( NDE) , Dr Nasiru Muhammad Argungu has disclosed Federal Government’s agricultural development policies and programmes have provided many opportunities for unemployed youths in the country.

Argungu made the disclosure yesterday in a keynote address in Bauchi during the flag off of the training of 30 unemployed persons on Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS), 2017.

Represented by the Bauchi State NDE coordinator, Yaya Ali Lawan said that the training programme which was organised by the Rural Employment Promotion (REP) department of the directorate is aimed at boosting the federal government’s agricultural development drive.

“The vision of president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for agriculture is to work with key stakeholders, and build an agribusiness economy, capable of delivering sustained prosperity by meeting domestic food security goals, generating exports and supporting sustainable income and job growth. This policy thrust of the federal government has opened opportunities, earn income as well as create mass employment.”

According to him, the NDE keyed into the government policies in‎ agriculture in line with its primary objective of empowering youths to be self employed and job creation.

The 30 participants are expected to betrained various forms of agricultural practices.

On his part, the Bauchi State Director Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Muhammad Yusuf congratulated the participan‎t for having the opportunity to participate in the training.

He reminded that the current administration is determined to diversify the countries economy with a special interest in the area of agriculture.

He added that the country’s economy was hinged on agriculture in the late sixties and early seventies and the level of poverty is very low at the time because people are engaged in agriculture.

According to him, the current agricultural development initiative by president Buhari had helped the country reduced it’s import of major commodities like rice which has been siphoning the scarce foreign exchange.

Also speaking, the North East NDE Zonal director, Gavs Kafiya said the NDE create jobs that have a multiplier effects on the society to help reduce the level of unemployment in the country.

Represented by Iliya Yakubu, he‎ advised the participants to utilise the opportunity provided by the training to become self employed and contribute to the economic development in the country.

While speaking, a director with the Bauchi State ministry of agriculture, Abdullahi Katuka‎ called on the participants to be fully engaged in the training and utilise the opportunity given to them.

He also urged the federal government to increase budgetary allocation to the NDE so that the Directorate can carry out its mandate of curbing unemployment especially among the youths.

Speaking, one of Farmer Trainee representative, Alhaji Dahiru Abubakar‎ commended the federal government for its effort to revive agriculture and make it the main stay of the nation.