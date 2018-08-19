DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

FG Must Sack Magu For Anti-Corruption Fight To Work – Presidency Source

It is not often a source within the presidency would call for the sack of the chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC], Ibrahim Magu but a source who spoke to 247ureports.com claiming to have the complete dossier on the acting chairman of the EFCC indicated that the presidency is in the know of the excesses of the acting chairman – to the extent that it had considered taking disciplinary actions against the EFCC boss but decided to hold back owing to intervention from members of the cabal.

The presidency source echoed what many observant spectators had known. The source stated that Ibrahim Magu utilized the office of the chairman to enrich himself rather than battle corruption. “He does settlement rather than prosecute corrupt officials” said the source who asked by the chairman failed to prosecute the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation [SGF], Babachir Lawal – following his probe by a panel headed by the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo which led to his eventual sack. He was then handed over to the EFCC for onward prosecution. The trail went cold. Ibrahim Magu claimed the anti-graft agency did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute the former SGF.

It then begs the question, upon which evidence did the VP act to sack the former SGF?

The frequent of spat of fund discoveries by the EFCC agents according to the source has slowed. The source indicated that the frequent discoveries of funds were fraudulent only to paint the EFCC as performing its duties. “Those monies were only to deceive the masses that Magu was working. But the fraud behind those discoveries are yet to be told” said the source. The noise decibel around the cash find at the Ikoyi complex in Lagos has subsided and so has the inquiry into the cash find. The quelled with the sack of the NIA Boss. Other cash finds went this same route.

The difficulty in battling corruption is further heightened by the unwillingness for the acting chairman of the EFCC to fully engage the corrupt high officials within the federal civil service who aid the wheels of corruption.

Mallam Ibrahim Tumsah is the current Director of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing where he has held sway for over 10 years now. Our source point to Tumsah as one of the most corrupt person in Nigeria. He asks “Why is Buhari government protecting the biggest thief in the civil service?”

According to our source, the DSS had discovered through its investigations that Tumsah controls an empire of over N22 billion in various company accounts, 86 exotic cars, 40 houses, a state of the art quarry plant located in Kuje, a leather manufacturing factory located at No. 22, I.T Igbani Street, Jabi, Abuja, Egg crates manufacturing factory located at Kakuri Makera, Kaduna, a large farm located along Biu-Damaturu Road (Gujba) in Yobe State, and others.

Reacting, Buhari merely referred the case to Mr Okoi Obono-Obla for prosecution.

The source said that Obla was frustrated by Minister Fashola’s refusal to cooperate in the prosecution of the “biggest thief” in the civil service. Obla confided in some persons that he almost lost his job and his life while prosecuting the case.

According to the source, “Tumsah also owns properties in Dubai including a 5 star hotel which he bought in 2016 where he spends most of his weekends. He ‘cleaned’ government treasury at that time when Buhari refused to appoint ministers and even fought a permanent secretary until he single handedly sent the Perm Sec packing”.

Tumsah is still in the service even when he was supposed to retire five years ago. He remained because “of his criminal relationship with the Buhari government”.

An Arewa Youth group had stated in a petition against the director that “his wealth was more than the resources of four northern states put together. He fronts for Fashola, executing big contracts through cronies and collecting kickbacks and remitting in foreign currencies”.

The continued “the Chief of Staff to Buhari, Abba Kyari was under pressure to remove Tusmah. He even ordered his suspension but the Attorney General of the Federation [AGF] and Fashola stopped the move”. The excuse the AGF gave was that the director promised to help fund Buhari’s 2019 campaign.