–
IN THE HIGH COURT OF THE FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY
IN THE ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION
HOLDEN AT ABUJA
CHARGE NO: CR/21/2016
BETWEEN:
FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA……………………………..COMPLAINANT
AND
- ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA……………DEFENDANTS
- OLABOWALE TOLUWATOPE ADEMOLA
- JOE ODEY AGI
At the court session Holden at Abuja on the………day of………………….2016, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory is informed by the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation pursuant to Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 that you, 1. ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA 2. OLABOWALE TOLUWATOPE ADEMOLA 3. JOE ODEY AGI are charged with the following offences:
COUNT ONE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Conspiracy to Influence the Course of Justice contrary to Sections S. 97 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Vol. 4 2007 and Punishable under Section S. 97 of the same law.
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
That you Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola Adult, “M”, Olabowale Toluwatope Ademola “F” both of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Zone E, Apo, Abuja and Joe Odey Agi “M” Principal Partner, Joe Agi & Associates of 1, Volta Street, Minister’s Hill, Maitama, Abuja, between 11th and 26th March, 2015 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to influence Adeniyi Francis Ademola in the course of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court with a sum of N30,000,000.00 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code Law.
COUNT TWO
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Influencing the Course of Justice contrary to Sections S. 182 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Vol. 4 2007 and Punishable under Section S. 182 of the same law.
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
That you Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola Adult, “M”, Olabowale Toluwatope Ademola “F” both of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Zone E, Apo, Abuja and Joe Odey Agi “M” Principal partner of Joe Agi & Associates of 1, Volta Street, Minister’s Hill, Maitama, Abuja, between 11th and 26th March, 2015 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court influenced Adeniyi Francis Ademola in the course of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court with a sum of N30,000,000.00 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code Law.
COUNT THREE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Obtaining Gratification, contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 17(1) (c) of the same Law.
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
OLABOWALE TOLUWATOPE ADEMOLA “F”, 59 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja, FCT, between 11th and 26th March 2015 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, corruptly obtained on behalf of Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola the sum of Ten Million Naira (NGN 10,000.000.00) from the Law Firm of Messrs Joe Agi and Associates, through your bank account number 201/110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC as gratification, in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.
COUNT FOUR
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Receiving Gratification, contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 17(1) (c) of the same Law
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
OLABOWALE TOLUWATOPE ADEMOLA “F”, 59 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja,FCT, between 11th and 26th March 2015 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, corruptly obtained on behalf of Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola the sum of Ten Million Naira (NGN 10,000.000.00) from the Law Firm of Messrs Joe Agi and Associates, through your bank account number 201/110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC as gratification, in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.
COUNT FIVE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Receiving Gratification for any other person, contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 17(1) (c) of the same Law
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
OLABOWALE TOLUWATOPE ADEMOLA “F”, 59 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja,FCT, between 11th and 26th March 2015 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, corruptly obtained on behalf of Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola the sum of Ten Million Naira (NGN 10,000.000.00) from the Law Firm of Messrs Joe Agi and Associates, through your bank account number 201/110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC as gratification, in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.
COUNT SIX
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Bribery of Public Officer contrary to Section 18 (d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 18 (d) of the same Law
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
JOE ODEY AGI, adult male, of No 1, Volta Street, Minister’s Hill, Maitama, Abuja, between the 11th March 2015 and 26th March 2015, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, offered ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA through Ademola Olabowale Toluwatope’s bank account number 201/ 110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC the sum of Ten Million Naira, (NGN 10,000,000.00) as gratification in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.
COUNT SEVEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Bribery of Public Officer contrary to Section 18(d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 18(d) of the same Law.
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
JOE ODEY AGI, adult male, of No 1, Volta Street, Minister’s Hill, Maitama, Abuja, between the 11th March 2015 and 26th March 2015, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, offered ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA through Ademola Olabowale Toluwatope’s bank account number 201/ 110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC the sum of Ten Million Naira, (NGN 10,000,000.00) as gratification in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.
COUNT EIGHT
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Bribery of Public Officer contrary to Section 18(d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 18(d) of the same Law.
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
JOE ODEY AGI, practicing as Joe Agi & Associates, of No 1, Volta Street, Minister’s Hill, Maitama, Abuja, between the 11th March 2015 and 26th March 2015, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, offered ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA through Ademola Olabowale Toluwatope’s bank account number 201/ 110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC the sum of Ten Million Naira, (NGN 10,000,000.00) as gratification in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.
COUNT NINE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Holding Gratification contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section of the law.
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
That you Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola Adult, “M”, 63 years of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Zone E, Apo, Abuja on or about the 7th day of October, 2016 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in your capacity as a public servant held in your possession the sum of Fifty Four Million (N54,000,000) Naira; One Hundred and Seventy One Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy Nine Dollars ($121,279); Four Thousand and Four Hundred Euros (E4,400); Eighty Pounds (£80); and One Thousand and Ten Rupees (R1,010), being gratification received in the exercise of your official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.
COUNT TEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Dealing with property subject matter of an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same Law.
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja, FCT, on 24th day of February 2014 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in your capacity as a Public Servant transferred the sum of Eighty Five Million Naira (N85,000,000) from account number 206/174191/1/2/0 domiciled at Guarantee Trust Bank to Franco Dan Parker which sum forms the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.
COUNT ELEVEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Dealing with property subject matter of an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same Law.
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja, FCT, on 24th day of February 2014 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in your capacity as a Public Servant transferred the sum of Ninety Million Naira (N90,000,000) from account number 206/174191/1/2/0 domiciled at Guarantee Trust Bank to Franco Dan Parker which sum forms the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.
COUNT TWELVE
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Attempt to obtain gratification by a public servant contrary to Section 115 (b) of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 Laws of The Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Vol. 4 2007, and punishable under Section 115(ii) of the same Law.
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja, FCT, on or about the 21st day of February 2014 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in your capacity as a Judicial officer attempted to obtain gratification in the sum of Twenty Five Million Naira (N25,000,000.00) from one SANI SHAIBU TEIDI as a motive for showing favour in the exercise of your official functions contrary to Section 115 (b) of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Vol. 4 2007.
COUNT THIRTEEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Obtaining Gratification, contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 17(1)(c) of the same Law
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja,FCT,on the 5th day of January 2015 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in your capacity as a Public Servant, corruptly received from JOE ODEY AGI a BMW Saloon 320i valued at Eight Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N8,500,000)through your son ADEMIDE ADEMOLA, as gratification in the exercise of your official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.
COUNT FOURTEEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Illegal possession of Firearms contrary to Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms(Special Provisions Act), 2004 and punishable under Section 3 of the same Act.
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja FCT on or about the 7th day of October, 2016 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court had in your possession 1 (one) Pump Action rifle with serial number AVAR MAGNUM 6084 without a valid licence, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions Act), 2004.
COUNT FIFTEEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Illegal possession of Firearms contrary to Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms(Special Provisions Act), 2004 and punishable under Section 3 of the same Act
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja FCT on or about the 7th day of October, 2016 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court had in your possession 1 (one) Pump Action rifle with serial number AVAR MAGNUM 6284, without a valid licence, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions Act), 2004.
COUNT SIXTEEN
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
Illegal possession of Ammunition contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act, Cap F28 LFN 2004 and punishable under section 27 (1) (b) (ii) of the same Act.
PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE
ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja on or about the 7th day of October, 2016 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court had in your possession thirty five (35) rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a valid licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act, Cap F28 LFN 2004.
DATED THIS………………..DAY OF………………………………………..2017
AKUTAH PIUS UKEYIMA
Assistant Chief State Counsel
For: Honourable Attorney General of the Federation