IN THE HIGH COURT OF THE FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY

IN THE ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

HOLDEN AT ABUJA

CHARGE NO: CR/21/2016

BETWEEN:

FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA……………………………..COMPLAINANT

AND

ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA……………DEFENDANTS OLABOWALE TOLUWATOPE ADEMOLA JOE ODEY AGI

At the court session Holden at Abuja on the………day of………………….2016, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory is informed by the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation pursuant to Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 that you, 1. ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA 2. OLABOWALE TOLUWATOPE ADEMOLA 3. JOE ODEY AGI are charged with the following offences:

COUNT ONE

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Conspiracy to Influence the Course of Justice contrary to Sections S. 97 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Vol. 4 2007 and Punishable under Section S. 97 of the same law.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

That you Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola Adult, “M”, Olabowale Toluwatope Ademola “F” both of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Zone E, Apo, Abuja and Joe Odey Agi “M” Principal Partner, Joe Agi & Associates of 1, Volta Street, Minister’s Hill, Maitama, Abuja, between 11th and 26th March, 2015 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to influence Adeniyi Francis Ademola in the course of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court with a sum of N30,000,000.00 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code Law.

COUNT TWO

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Influencing the Course of Justice contrary to Sections S. 182 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Vol. 4 2007 and Punishable under Section S. 182 of the same law.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

That you Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola Adult, “M”, Olabowale Toluwatope Ademola “F” both of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Zone E, Apo, Abuja and Joe Odey Agi “M” Principal partner of Joe Agi & Associates of 1, Volta Street, Minister’s Hill, Maitama, Abuja, between 11th and 26th March, 2015 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court influenced Adeniyi Francis Ademola in the course of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court with a sum of N30,000,000.00 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code Law.

COUNT THREE

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Obtaining Gratification, contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 17(1) (c) of the same Law.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

OLABOWALE TOLUWATOPE ADEMOLA “F”, 59 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja, FCT, between 11th and 26th March 2015 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, corruptly obtained on behalf of Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola the sum of Ten Million Naira (NGN 10,000.000.00) from the Law Firm of Messrs Joe Agi and Associates, through your bank account number 201/110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC as gratification, in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

COUNT FOUR

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Receiving Gratification, contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 17(1) (c) of the same Law

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

OLABOWALE TOLUWATOPE ADEMOLA “F”, 59 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja,FCT, between 11th and 26th March 2015 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, corruptly obtained on behalf of Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola the sum of Ten Million Naira (NGN 10,000.000.00) from the Law Firm of Messrs Joe Agi and Associates, through your bank account number 201/110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC as gratification, in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

COUNT FIVE

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Receiving Gratification for any other person, contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 17(1) (c) of the same Law

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

OLABOWALE TOLUWATOPE ADEMOLA “F”, 59 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja,FCT, between 11th and 26th March 2015 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, corruptly obtained on behalf of Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola the sum of Ten Million Naira (NGN 10,000.000.00) from the Law Firm of Messrs Joe Agi and Associates, through your bank account number 201/110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC as gratification, in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

COUNT SIX

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Bribery of Public Officer contrary to Section 18 (d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 18 (d) of the same Law

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

JOE ODEY AGI, adult male, of No 1, Volta Street, Minister’s Hill, Maitama, Abuja, between the 11th March 2015 and 26th March 2015, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, offered ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA through Ademola Olabowale Toluwatope’s bank account number 201/ 110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC the sum of Ten Million Naira, (NGN 10,000,000.00) as gratification in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

COUNT SEVEN

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Bribery of Public Officer contrary to Section 18(d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 18(d) of the same Law.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

JOE ODEY AGI, adult male, of No 1, Volta Street, Minister’s Hill, Maitama, Abuja, between the 11th March 2015 and 26th March 2015, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, offered ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA through Ademola Olabowale Toluwatope’s bank account number 201/ 110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC the sum of Ten Million Naira, (NGN 10,000,000.00) as gratification in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

COUNT EIGHT

ST ATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Bribery of Public Officer contrary to Section 18(d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 18(d) of the same Law.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

JOE ODEY AGI, practicing as Joe Agi & Associates, of No 1, Volta Street, Minister’s Hill, Maitama, Abuja, between the 11th March 2015 and 26th March 2015, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, offered ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA through Ademola Olabowale Toluwatope’s bank account number 201/ 110160/1/1/0 domiciled at GT Bank PLC the sum of Ten Million Naira, (NGN 10,000,000.00) as gratification in the exercise of his official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

COUNT NINE

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Holding Gratification contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section of the law.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

That you Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola Adult, “M”, 63 years of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Zone E, Apo, Abuja on or about the 7th day of October, 2016 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in your capacity as a public servant held in your possession the sum of Fifty Four Million (N54,000,000) Naira; One Hundred and Seventy One Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy Nine Dollars ($121,279); Four Thousand and Four Hundred Euros (E4,400); Eighty Pounds (£80); and One Thousand and Ten Rupees (R1,010), being gratification received in the exercise of your official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

COUNT TEN

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Dealing with property subject matter of an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same Law.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja, FCT, on 24th day of February 2014 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in your capacity as a Public Servant transferred the sum of Eighty Five Million Naira (N85,000,000) from account number 206/174191/1/2/0 domiciled at Guarantee Trust Bank to Franco Dan Parker which sum forms the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

COUNT ELEVEN

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Dealing with property subject matter of an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same Law.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja, FCT, on 24th day of February 2014 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in your capacity as a Public Servant transferred the sum of Ninety Million Naira (N90,000,000) from account number 206/174191/1/2/0 domiciled at Guarantee Trust Bank to Franco Dan Parker which sum forms the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

COUNT TWELVE

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Attempt to obtain gratification by a public servant contrary to Section 115 (b) of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 Laws of The Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Vol. 4 2007, and punishable under Section 115(ii) of the same Law.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja, FCT, on or about the 21st day of February 2014 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in your capacity as a Judicial officer attempted to obtain gratification in the sum of Twenty Five Million Naira (N25,000,000.00) from one SANI SHAIBU TEIDI as a motive for showing favour in the exercise of your official functions contrary to Section 115 (b) of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Vol. 4 2007.

COUNT THIRTEEN

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Obtaining Gratification, contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 17(1)(c) of the same Law

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja,FCT,on the 5th day of January 2015 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in your capacity as a Public Servant, corruptly received from JOE ODEY AGI a BMW Saloon 320i valued at Eight Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N8,500,000)through your son ADEMIDE ADEMOLA, as gratification in the exercise of your official functions as a judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

COUNT FOURTEEN

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Illegal possession of Firearms contrary to Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms(Special Provisions Act), 2004 and punishable under Section 3 of the same Act.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja FCT on or about the 7th day of October, 2016 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court had in your possession 1 (one) Pump Action rifle with serial number AVAR MAGNUM 6084 without a valid licence, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions Act), 2004.

COUNT FIFTEEN

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Illegal possession of Firearms contrary to Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms(Special Provisions Act), 2004 and punishable under Section 3 of the same Act

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja FCT on or about the 7th day of October, 2016 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court had in your possession 1 (one) Pump Action rifle with serial number AVAR MAGNUM 6284, without a valid licence, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions Act), 2004.

COUNT SIXTEEN

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Illegal possession of Ammunition contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act, Cap F28 LFN 2004 and punishable under section 27 (1) (b) (ii) of the same Act.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

ADENIYI FRANCIS ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, adult male, 63 years of age, of No 32, Samuel Ogbemudia Crescent, Apo Zone E, Abuja on or about the 7th day of October, 2016 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court had in your possession thirty five (35) rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a valid licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act, Cap F28 LFN 2004.

DATED THIS………………..DAY OF………………………………………..2017

AKUTAH PIUS UKEYIMA

Assistant Chief State Counsel

For: Honourable Attorney General of the Federation