DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

FG Kick-Starts 58th Independence Anniversary Celebration With Photo Exhibition



The Federal Government has kick-started activities lined up for the

commemoration of the 2018 Independence Anniversary Celebration with a

Photo Exhibition, tagged “The Footprints of Nigeria’s Political

Leaders,” which was curated by the Federal Ministry of Information and

Culture.

Speaking at the opening of the Exhibition at the International

Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and

Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the 1st of October every year

provides an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s unity, patriotism

and commitment to nation-building.

“Today’s event commemorates Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary

celebration. There is no doubt that this day is special to every

Nigerian as it is a day to reflect on our unity, patriotism and

commitment to nation building. Therefore, one cannot help but be

excited as this day approaches annually.

”Over the years, the country has gone through trials and

tribulations, but the 1st of October is always a day for celebration

and thanksgiving, because it occupies a very important place of pride

in the political history of our country. It also serves as a poignant

reminder and appreciation of the ‘Labours of our heroes past’,” he

said.

Alhaji Mohammed said for those who were not old enough to have

witnessed Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, they can at least look at

the pictures of pre-independent Nigeria and the handing-over ceremony

of the colonial masters to the Nigerian leaders to have an idea of how

things were and the hopes for a bright future ahead.

He said the photo exhibition also showcases Nigeria’s political

history, from pre-colonial era till date, as well as Nigeria’s rich

cultural heritage.

“I wish to therefore use this opportunity to encourage all

participants, especially the youth, to spend time to view and savour

this significant and historical exhibition,” he said

While declaring the Exhibition open, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said

the occasion helps Nigerians to recognize the incredible leadership

provided by all the nation’s political leaders, from the colonial days

to the present day, who have shown greater wisdom, wits and courage at

all times.

Prof. Osinbajo said even though the event reminds Nigerians of the

twists and turns in the nation’s historical journey, the present

administration has resolved not allow history to determine the

country’s future but only as the precursor to a greater Nigeria that

is prosperous, united and treats everyone fairly and justly.

He said each phase of the nation’s political history has tested the

resolve to remain united and maintain the integrity of the country.

Prof. Osinbajo commended the Federal Ministry of Information and

Culture for adopting a very creative and innovative way to celebrate

the nation’s Independence Day.

“I must commend the Ministry of Information and Culture for this very

innovative way of celebrating our independence and political history.

I think the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and its

leadership, especially the Honourable Minister of Information and

Culture, deserve our commendation,” he said.

Dignitaries who attended the Exhibition include the Secretary to the

Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; Minister of Defence,

Brig.-General Mansur Dan-Ali (Rtd); Ambassadors of France, Angola,

Kenya, Brazil and Benin Republic, and the Director General of the

National Gallery of Art, Mr. Abdullahi Muku, among others.

The Photo Exhibition is open till Friday, 28th September, 2018.