FG Kick-Starts 58th Independence Anniversary Celebration With Photo Exhibition
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
FG Kick-Starts 58th Independence Anniversary Celebration With Photo Exhibition
The Federal Government has kick-started activities lined up for the
commemoration of the 2018 Independence Anniversary Celebration with a
Photo Exhibition, tagged “The Footprints of Nigeria’s Political
Leaders,” which was curated by the Federal Ministry of Information and
Culture.
Speaking at the opening of the Exhibition at the International
Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and
Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the 1st of October every year
provides an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s unity, patriotism
and commitment to nation-building.
“Today’s event commemorates Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary
celebration. There is no doubt that this day is special to every
Nigerian as it is a day to reflect on our unity, patriotism and
commitment to nation building. Therefore, one cannot help but be
excited as this day approaches annually.
”Over the years, the country has gone through trials and
tribulations, but the 1st of October is always a day for celebration
and thanksgiving, because it occupies a very important place of pride
in the political history of our country. It also serves as a poignant
reminder and appreciation of the ‘Labours of our heroes past’,” he
said.
Alhaji Mohammed said for those who were not old enough to have
witnessed Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, they can at least look at
the pictures of pre-independent Nigeria and the handing-over ceremony
of the colonial masters to the Nigerian leaders to have an idea of how
things were and the hopes for a bright future ahead.
He said the photo exhibition also showcases Nigeria’s political
history, from pre-colonial era till date, as well as Nigeria’s rich
cultural heritage.
“I wish to therefore use this opportunity to encourage all
participants, especially the youth, to spend time to view and savour
this significant and historical exhibition,” he said
While declaring the Exhibition open, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said
the occasion helps Nigerians to recognize the incredible leadership
provided by all the nation’s political leaders, from the colonial days
to the present day, who have shown greater wisdom, wits and courage at
all times.
Prof. Osinbajo said even though the event reminds Nigerians of the
twists and turns in the nation’s historical journey, the present
administration has resolved not allow history to determine the
country’s future but only as the precursor to a greater Nigeria that
is prosperous, united and treats everyone fairly and justly.
He said each phase of the nation’s political history has tested the
resolve to remain united and maintain the integrity of the country.
Prof. Osinbajo commended the Federal Ministry of Information and
Culture for adopting a very creative and innovative way to celebrate
the nation’s Independence Day.
“I must commend the Ministry of Information and Culture for this very
innovative way of celebrating our independence and political history.
I think the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and its
leadership, especially the Honourable Minister of Information and
Culture, deserve our commendation,” he said.
Dignitaries who attended the Exhibition include the Secretary to the
Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; Minister of Defence,
Brig.-General Mansur Dan-Ali (Rtd); Ambassadors of France, Angola,
Kenya, Brazil and Benin Republic, and the Director General of the
National Gallery of Art, Mr. Abdullahi Muku, among others.
The Photo Exhibition is open till Friday, 28th September, 2018.