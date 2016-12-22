FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

The federal government has declared Monday 26th, Tuesday 27th December, 2016 and Monday 2nd January, 2017 as Public Holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively.

Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Wednesday in Abuja enjoined all Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to remain supportive of the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari in his sustained efforts towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

Dambazau also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for unity and peaceful co-existence across the country.