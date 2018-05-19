DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

From MsughshimaAndrew, Makurdi

The Federal Government has held a North Central Stakeholders Sensitization and Consultation Forum to enable her take informed decision on the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The forum which held in Makurdi, on the 18th May 2018, was organized by Nigeria Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in partnership with the Benue State Government for the North Central Geopolitical Zone of Nigeria.

The Stakeholders Sensitization and Consultations Forum is being held nation-wide in pursuant to the Directive of Mr. President to the AfCFTA Presidential Committee, to undertake nation-wide sensitization and consultation with trade, industry, labour, civil society and other stakeholders on the substance of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

Declaring the event open, Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom stated that trade Integration was critical for growth, job creation and poverty reduction, not only in the North Central region, but throughout Nigeria.

Governor Ortom underscored the fact that trade was mutually supportive with the goals of peace, security and stability in Nigeria and with Nigeria’s neighbours.

“Trade cooperation was a solution for promoting cooperation, stability and economic recovery. Trade and investments were engines for growth, in the absence of which no economy can survive and prosper.

On the AfCFTA, Governor Ortom as well as stakeholders appealed for caution saying a wholistic discussion and understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of the African Continental Free Trade Area should be made bare before signing the document.

Stakeholders also called on the federal government to provide the enabling environments and infrastructure for the growth of industries in Nigeria to enable them compete with their mates elsewhere.

The Chief Trade Negotiator and Director-General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe enumerated the objectives of the AfCFTA and the purpose of the nation-wide Sensitization and Consultation exercise.

He applauded the leadership of Governor Ortom in providing policy direction and guidance on matters of national importance and African industrialization through Trade Integration.

He also praised his efforts, through programmes and initiatives, to attract investments, expand employment opportunities and promote peace and prosperity in Benue on the basis of dialogue and the rule of law.

In a Communique issued at the end of the forum and made available to 247ureports in Makurdi, the AfCFTA forum acknowledged and appreciated the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the on-going nation- and industry-wide sensitization and consultation exercise before Nigeria joins the AfCFTA, even though the Federal Executive Council (FEC), on 14th March, 2018 had given him the approval to sign.

The forum noted that by this decision for a nation-wide Sensitization and Consultation, President Buhari demonstrated his commitment to promoting a democratic government based on transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

The presentation on trade reviewed the built-in legal provisions in the agreement for appropriate safeguards for strategic areas of the Nigerian economy for reasons of industrial policy, national security, food security, job creation and, countervailing unfair and injurious economic activities against the Nigerian economy.

Some include reduction in tariffs on 90% of trade lines for all trade among African countries, exclusion list of up to 10% tradable lines to protect strategic sectors, products and services, provisions for Rule of Origin, among others, to curb trans-shipment and dumping in the Nigerian market, smuggling and piracy among others

Participants at the AfCFTA North Central Zone Stakeholders’ Forum, include representatives of Micro- Small and Medium Enterprises and affiliated Market Associations, National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Benue Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (BECCIMA), Manufacturers Association Nigeria (MAN), businesses owners, business operators among others.