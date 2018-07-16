DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

FG Commissions Nigerian Agri-Business, Agro-Industry Initiative In Kano

In its efforts to accelerate the growth and diversification of the Nigerian economy, the Honorable Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, trade and investment Hajiya Aisha Abubakar on Monday, commissioned Nigerian Agri-business and Agro Industry Development Initiative (NAADI) in Kano.

Aisha, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Edet Sunday Akpan said, the program is intended to harness the enormous potentials inherent in the non-oil sector of the Nigerian economy and other opportunities that are capable of diversifying the revenue base of the country for the overall growth, development and prosperity of the society.

According to the Minister, the idea of building up the Nigerian Agribusiness and Afro Industry Development Initiative is to fully develop the priority areas of Agro-Industry namely, food and beverages, Textiles and Garment, Leather and Learher products as well as products Inspection Services.

Abubakar further further explained that, the development of these key sectors will ultimately give way to sustained poverty reduction, human capital development and prosperity to the Majority of Nigerians, as well as achieve the goal of productive and productive and profitable value chains as well as greater agribusiness participation in domestic and international markets.

In his remarks, Kano state commissioner of of commerce, industry and tourism, Honorable Ahmad Rabiu said that, Kano stand to benefit immensely from the program as it would revive its agro-allied industries and also agricultural productions.

“ the major issue is approaching the zero oil project which is to see Nigeria move away from dependence on oil thereby giving back life to other revenue generating sectors which have gone comatose”

“ this project I can say would go a long way to assist our people”