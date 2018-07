DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

FG Arraigns Suswam Over Alleged Illegal Arms Possession

The Federal Government has arraigned a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, before a court in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Suswam was arraigned in court on Friday on three counts of illegal possession of firearms.

More to follow…

Source: Channels