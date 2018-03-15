DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

FCTA To Connect Abuja Airport via Railway Terminals

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Ministry of Transportation will partner to provide seamless rail transportation between the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and railway terminals in the territory.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and Minister of State Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, made this known at the news briefing on Thursday in Abuja at the end of their joint inspection of the facilities put in place for the light rail service.

The minister of state for aviation said passengers arriving at the airport for scheduled flights or leaving the airport for their destinations in the city would have a temporary access to the rail facility pending the commencement of full light rail operations in a few weeks’ time.

He said the temporary access to the facility would enable the officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the FCTA to conclude the necessary arrangements for full operation of the light rail system from and to the airport.

“This will give opportunity to harmonise issues affecting the formal concourse that is designed to link up the airport and railway terminals,’’ he said.

Sirika commended the FCTA for intensifying efforts at ensuring the timely completion of the facility.

He said that the light rail system would greatly enhance the outlook of the city besides providing the residents of the territory with modern transportation system.

The minister said that airport passengers and residents alike will derive immense benefits from the light rail system when it is fully operational.

Also, Bello expressed delight at the level of commitment of the Aviation Ministry to the project.

According to him, the entire project is in fulfilment of the FCTA’s commitment to ensure the completion of ongoing critical infrastructure projects in the capital territory.

The minister also lauded the commitment of the contractor, the CCECC Nigeria Limited toward ensuring a timely completion of the project.