Fayose: Police Conflicting Statements On Release Of Last Dapchi Girl Embarrassing, Says; Buhari’s Govt Is Confused
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the conflicting
statements from the Police on the return of the last Dapchi
schoolgirl; Leah Sharibu as another clear indication that “under this
President Muhammadu Buhari led government, confusion now reigns
supreme.”
Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New
Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted Governor Fayose as saying in a statement
issued on Sunday, that it was embarrassing that the IGP could come on
national television to deceive Nigerians by giving information that he
was not sure of, adding that; “Nigerians can now see why it is
advisable to check their calendar when President Buhari and his men
say what the date is.”
The governor said; “If the IGP does not have correct information on
activities of the Boko Haram insurgents at his fingertips, it goes to
show the level of confusion that has taken over this their government
and one can appreciate the position expressed by former Minister of
Defence, Lt. Gen. T. Y. Danjuma that Nigerians should take total
responsibility for the security of their own lives and properties
because as it is, a government that is confused even at the level of
its security agencies cannot protect its citizens.”
He described the recant of the IGP statement by the Nigeria Police
Force as highly embarrassing, saying; “What the IGP said was
unambiguous. He said on Channels Television loud and clear that he was
scheduled to travel to Dapchi but shelved the trip so as not to
jeopardize the release of Leah Sharibu.
“So, where is the misunderstanding and misrepresentation of what the
IGP said? How can Dapchi residents’ anxious wait for the safe return
of the already released girls be the reason for the IGP to say that he
learnt the remaining girl will be released on Saturday?
He said the IGP categorical statement on Saturday, that Leah Sharibu
was going to be released and the recant the following day was a
further vindication of the United States government’s that animosity
between Nigeria’s security agencies and their unwillingness to share
intelligence were hampering effort at effectively combating the Boko
Haram insurgency.