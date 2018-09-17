DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fayose Fires Back At EFCC, Customs, Over Watchlist

Outgoing governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, on Sunday fired back at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for placing his names on their watchlist.

He stated this via his twitter handle Sunday evening.

“EFCC, putting my name on watch list after notification of my coming is not only political but petty. I’m not among those who are afraid to face tomorrow. Nobody is God.

“They should expect me on October 16, 2018. I will remain in PDP not minding their intimidation,” he tweeted.

See his tweet below: