Fayose Condemns Withdrawal Of Gov Obiano’s Security Aides, Wants IGP Sanctioned
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has condemned the withdrawal
of Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano’s security aides, describing
the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that the security aides be
restored as an afterthought.
The governor, who said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim
Idris, could not have carried out such illegal act aimed at exposing
Governor Obiano to danger without the knowledge of the President,
noted that; “For Nigerians to believe that the President was not
aware, he must sanction the IGP for disrespecting his office.”
Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications and New
Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Wednesday that Governor
Fayose called on governors in the country to rise in condemnation of
the IGP’s action saying; “because it happened to an APGA governor
today, it can be PDP or even APC governor tomorrow.”
He said; “Governors are not appendages of the President. They are
heads of federating units in Nigeria and time has come for this
military mentality of this APC government of President Buhari to stop.
All governors in this country must jointly demand that the IGP be
sanctioned if truly, President Buhari knew nothing about the
withdrawal of Governor Obiano’s security aides.”
The governor said it was even more ridiculous that the IGP tried to
justify his action, asking; “would the IGP have also stripped
President Buhari of his security aides if the election coming up on
Saturday is a presidential election in which the president is seeking
reelection?”
“To me, President Buhari only ordered the reinstatement of Governor
Obiano’s police aides because the Senate condemned it and directed the
IGP to restore them. For Nigerians to believe that the President was
not aware, he must sanction the IGP for disrespecting his office,” he
said.
While calling for the establishment of State police in the country,
the governor said; “Withdrawal of Governor Obiano’s police aides has
further reinforced the agitation for state police.
“It is only in Nigeria that a governor that is called the Chief
Security Officer of the State does not have control over your own
security aides and this must be addressed.”