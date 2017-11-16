Fayose condemns withdrawal of Gov Obiano’s security aides, wants IGP sanctioned

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has condemned the withdrawal

of Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano’s security aides, describing

the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that the security aides be

restored as an afterthought.

The governor, who said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim

Idris, could not have carried out such illegal act aimed at exposing

Governor Obiano to danger without the knowledge of the President,

noted that; “For Nigerians to believe that the President was not

aware, he must sanction the IGP for disrespecting his office.”

Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications and New

Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Wednesday that Governor

Fayose called on governors in the country to rise in condemnation of

the IGP’s action saying; “because it happened to an APGA governor

today, it can be PDP or even APC governor tomorrow.”

He said; “Governors are not appendages of the President. They are

heads of federating units in Nigeria and time has come for this

military mentality of this APC government of President Buhari to stop.

All governors in this country must jointly demand that the IGP be

sanctioned if truly, President Buhari knew nothing about the

withdrawal of Governor Obiano’s security aides.”

The governor said it was even more ridiculous that the IGP tried to

justify his action, asking; “would the IGP have also stripped

President Buhari of his security aides if the election coming up on

Saturday is a presidential election in which the president is seeking

reelection?”

“To me, President Buhari only ordered the reinstatement of Governor

Obiano’s police aides because the Senate condemned it and directed the

IGP to restore them. For Nigerians to believe that the President was

not aware, he must sanction the IGP for disrespecting his office,” he

said.

While calling for the establishment of State police in the country,

the governor said; “Withdrawal of Governor Obiano’s police aides has

further reinforced the agitation for state police.

“It is only in Nigeria that a governor that is called the Chief

Security Officer of the State does not have control over your own

security aides and this must be addressed.”