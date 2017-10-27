Fayose: Buhari’s Govt. Rotten, Covered With Scandalous Corruption
Fayose: Buhari’s Govt. Rotten, Covered With Scandalous Corruption
…alleges plot to release fresh “Chibok Girls”
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the President
Muhammadu Buhari led government as one that is rotten and covered with
scandalous corruption, saying; “within the last one month, Nigerians
have been confronted with messy revelations that gave credence to my
earlier position that President Buhari is the life patron of
corruption in Nigeria.”
The governor, who also alleged that there was a grand plot to release
another set of Chibok Girls as another means of shifting the attention
of Nigerians from the various scandals rocking the government, added
that the claimed recovery of $85 million as part of funds allegedly
looted from the Malabu oil deal and conclusion of negotiation with
Switzerland on the return of $321 million recovered from the late
Abacha family are diversionary.”
According to a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose, while
addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Friday, asked; “when was this
$85 million recovered? Has the money been paid into the Federation
Account? Didn’t Buhari claim that Abacha did not steal a penny? They
are just trying to divert the attention of Nigerians as they have
always done.”
He said; “While the President Muhammadu Buhari led government is still
being confronted with the MainaGate’s global shame, the Senator
representing the Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isa Misau,
yesterday, came with yet another bombshell that the Inspector General
of Police, Ibrahim Idris, gave two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to
the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.
“Even though the police has said the vehicles in question were meant
for the police personnel in the convoy of wife of the president,
Nigerians will like to see records of such vehicles provided for the
security personnel of previous First Ladies. Most importantly, what
happened to the promise made by the President not to operate the
Office of the First Lady?
“In the last one month, Nigerians have been confronted with messy
revelations like the fraudulent reinstatement of Abdullahi Maina, who
was declared wanted for corrupt practices by the International Police
Organisation, (INTERPOL) after he was dismissed from office by the
Civil Service Commission in 2013 for allegedly committing N2.1 Billion
pension fraud while in office.
“Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu’s allegation
of award of $25 billion contracts without following due process
against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National
Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Dr. Maikanti Baru.
“Reinstatement of the former Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Lamorde, who
was accused of corruption by the Senate, removed from office
unceremoniously and declared wanted, as the Commissioner of Police in
charge of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, Lagos.
“Appointment of Ahmed Gambo Saleh; the Supreme Court Registrar, who
was indicted and put on trial for alleged over N2 billion fraud, as
the Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Secretary of
the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee,
headship of which has now been rejected by Retired Justice Isa Ayo
Salami.
“Today, the President’s claim to integrity is under serious question,
with his men dancing naked in the market square and there is no hope
that their nakedness can be covered any longer.”
Speaking further, the governor said; “While I await yet another
scandal in what has become a government of one week, one scandal, I
ask our President what has happened to the report of the committee
that investigated the $43 million discovered in an apartment at
Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos?
“What has happened to the allegation of award of $25 billion contracts
without following due process made against Dr. Maikanti Baru by Dr Ibe
Kachikwu?
“What happened to the DSS indictment for corruption of the Acting
Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and the Attorney General of the
Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN)
Investigative Panel set up by the President?
“Who is the owner of that shop the LEGICO Shopping Plaza, Ahmadu Bello
Way, Victoria Island, Lagos inside which the EFCC claimed that it
found N448.8 million cash?
“Who brought the five sacks in which the EFCC claimed that it found
N49 million cash to the Kaduna Airport?
“What happened to the probe panel on the alleged N500million bribery
said to have been paid to the Chief of Staff (COS), Abba Kyari by
officials of South African owned MTN Telecommunications Company with
the intent that the COS influence government to discontinue its heavy
stance on the $5billion fine imposed on the company?
“Most importantly, the President directed the Head of Civil Service of
the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, to submit a report on the
circumstances surrounding Maina’s reinstatement to his Chief of Staff,
Abba Kyari, before the close of work on Tuesday, today is Friday, what
has happened to the report?
“Is the President going to use APC broom to sweep the report on
Maina’s fraudulent reinstatement under the carpet just as he did to
others before it?
“One can go on and on, but the painful reality is that Buhari’s
government is not only corrupt, the government itself is corruption!
“As posited by APC Senator, Shehu Sani, ‘when it comes to fighting
corruption in the National Assembly and the Judiciary and in the
larger Nigerian sectors, the President uses insecticide, but when it
comes to fighting corruption within the Presidency, they use
deodorants.’
“In other words, perfume is being sprayed on corruption when it
affects Buhari’s men while insecticide sprayed on corruption when it
involves perceived political opponents of the President.
“Like I have maintained, President Buhari is not fighting any
corruption. He is indeed the Life Patron of Corruption in Nigeria, who
is hiding under anti-corruption fight to harass his perceived
political foes. However, like every affliction of the Israelites, all
these too shall pass and Nigeria shall be free from this Buhari’s
government and its odour of corruption in 2019.”