Fayose: Buhari Presiding Over Most Corrupt Govt In History
…He Can’t Sell Integrity Image Any Longer
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said President Muhammadu
Buhari was presiding over the most corrupt government in the history
of Nigeria and protecting looters of the country’s commonwealth,
adding that; “Nigerians have seen through their deceit and will no
longer buy that fake image of integrity they are trying to sell.”
The governor said; “With the Transparency International’s Corruption
Perception Index, saying that corruption has become more endemic in
Nigeria than it was in the last 16 years, with the country moving 12
places below its rating, a honourable government would have stopped
using fight against corruption as its major achievement and releasing
names of people that are still under trial as looters just to cover up
its failure.”
He said the first list of alleged looters released by the government
was politically motivated and the second one was an afterthought that
was done to cover the shame of the government because Nigerians
questioned the first list.
In a release issued on Monday, by his Special Assistant on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose
reiterated that Nigerians were more interested in their welfare,
security of their lives and physical development of the country than
tales of concocted lists of corrupt Nigerians, who are only corrupt in
the estimation of the government because they do not belong to the
ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
He said; “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) never pretended to
Nigerians that it had corrupt people in its fold and the party never
protected them. Today, the party has gone ahead to offload the corrupt
elements into the APC and they were not only accepted gladly into the
party, they were given prominent appointments by the President.”
The governor, who likened President Buhari to a father who is
protecting his children that are armed robbers but calling on security
agents to arrest children of his neighbour for stealing meats from
their mother’s pot, said; “For any lists of alleged looters to be
credible, the President, who is protecting looters should be number
one while those looters in his government should follow.
“His nomination form was bought with proceeds of corruption and those
who bought the form and financed his election were paid back with the
return of all their seized properties, ministerial appointments and
even disappearance of prosecution witnesses in EFCC cases,” the
governor said.
Speaking further, Governor Fayose said; “A government that reinstated
and promoted Abdullahi Maina, who was declared wanted for corrupt
practices by the International Police Organisation, (INTERPOL) and
dismissed in 2013 for alleged N2.1 billion pension fraud and used APC
broom to sweep the $25 billion contracts scam in the NNPC under the
carpet is nothing but a government of plunderers and that is the clear
definition of Buhari’s government.
“It was in this same government that the Minister of Health, Isaac
Adewole suspended the National Health Insurance Scheme Executive
Secretary, Professor Usman Yusuf for alleged corruption and the
President recalled him even without the knowledge of the Minister.
“Up till today, nothing has happened to the probe panel on the alleged
N500 million bribery said to have been paid to the President’s Chief
of Staff (COS), Abba Kyari by officials of MTN to influence government
to discontinue its heavy stance on the $5 billion fine imposed on the
company.
“Therefore, no matter how hard they try now, they can no longer
hoodwink Nigerians with their deceit of fight against corruption. Even
APC Senator, Shehu Sani once said that the President uses insecticide
to fight corruption involving his perceived political opponents, but
use deodorant when it comes it affects his own men.”