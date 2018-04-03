DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

…He Can’t Sell Integrity Image Any Longer

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said President Muhammadu

Buhari was presiding over the most corrupt government in the history

of Nigeria and protecting looters of the country’s commonwealth,

adding that; “Nigerians have seen through their deceit and will no

longer buy that fake image of integrity they are trying to sell.”

The governor said; “With the Transparency International’s Corruption

Perception Index, saying that corruption has become more endemic in

Nigeria than it was in the last 16 years, with the country moving 12

places below its rating, a honourable government would have stopped

using fight against corruption as its major achievement and releasing

names of people that are still under trial as looters just to cover up

its failure.”

He said the first list of alleged looters released by the government

was politically motivated and the second one was an afterthought that

was done to cover the shame of the government because Nigerians

questioned the first list.

In a release issued on Monday, by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose

reiterated that Nigerians were more interested in their welfare,

security of their lives and physical development of the country than

tales of concocted lists of corrupt Nigerians, who are only corrupt in

the estimation of the government because they do not belong to the

ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said; “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) never pretended to

Nigerians that it had corrupt people in its fold and the party never

protected them. Today, the party has gone ahead to offload the corrupt

elements into the APC and they were not only accepted gladly into the

party, they were given prominent appointments by the President.”

The governor, who likened President Buhari to a father who is

protecting his children that are armed robbers but calling on security

agents to arrest children of his neighbour for stealing meats from

their mother’s pot, said; “For any lists of alleged looters to be

credible, the President, who is protecting looters should be number

one while those looters in his government should follow.

“His nomination form was bought with proceeds of corruption and those

who bought the form and financed his election were paid back with the

return of all their seized properties, ministerial appointments and

even disappearance of prosecution witnesses in EFCC cases,” the

governor said.

Speaking further, Governor Fayose said; “A government that reinstated

and promoted Abdullahi Maina, who was declared wanted for corrupt

practices by the International Police Organisation, (INTERPOL) and

dismissed in 2013 for alleged N2.1 billion pension fraud and used APC

broom to sweep the $25 billion contracts scam in the NNPC under the

carpet is nothing but a government of plunderers and that is the clear

definition of Buhari’s government.

“It was in this same government that the Minister of Health, Isaac

Adewole suspended the National Health Insurance Scheme Executive

Secretary, Professor Usman Yusuf for alleged corruption and the

President recalled him even without the knowledge of the Minister.

“Up till today, nothing has happened to the probe panel on the alleged

N500 million bribery said to have been paid to the President’s Chief

of Staff (COS), Abba Kyari by officials of MTN to influence government

to discontinue its heavy stance on the $5 billion fine imposed on the

company.

“Therefore, no matter how hard they try now, they can no longer

hoodwink Nigerians with their deceit of fight against corruption. Even

APC Senator, Shehu Sani once said that the President uses insecticide

to fight corruption involving his perceived political opponents, but

use deodorant when it comes it affects his own men.”