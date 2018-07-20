Fayemi Can Start His Probe Now, His Vendetta Mission Will Consume Him – Ekiti Govt
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
Fayemi Can Start His Probe Now, His Vendetta Mission Will Consume Him – Ekiti Govt
Ekiti State Government has challenged the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode
Fayemi to begin his probe of the Ayodele Fayose led government now
instead of waiting till October 16 that he will be sworn in, saying;
“it is obvious that he will be consumed in his vendetta mission and
rather than grandstanding, Fayemi should first seek legitimacy for his
stolen mandate. ”
Governor Fayose’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New
Media, Lere Olayinka, said in his reaction to Fayemi’s threat that “he
(Fayemi) should stop living in the world where threat of probe scares
people because we in the government of Fayose are not afraid of
victimization and vendetta that Fayemi is obviously coming with.”
He described Fayemi as a beneficiary of a stolen mandate who is afraid
to even come to the open to celebrate his false victory, adding that;
“Even yesterday when he went to collect the certificate of the mandate
that was snatched and handed to him by the powers that be in Abuja, he
had to be protected by police helicopter and hundreds of armed
policemen. One wonders how he is going to rule the people they forced
him on.”
Olayinka said; “If Fayemi is on vendetta mission, which is obvious
that he is, he will first destroy himself because like Ekiti and its
people survived him during his first tenure, the people will outlive
him this time too.
“During his first tenure, he probed the government of Engr Segun Oni
and said he (Oni) should refund N5.4 billion to the state government
account. He went further to say that the state government should
explore all legal means by inviting anti-graft bodies like Economic
and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt
Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) including courts to compel
Oni and others so indicted to refund the money to the government
purse.
“However, he is now wining and dining with the same Segun Oni.”
Declaring that all books of the government are open for the public to
see, Governor Fayose’s spokesperson said “it is funny that the same
Fayemi, who refused to appear before a duly constituted commission of
inquiry is the one talking talking about probe.
He said; “What is he waiting for? Can’t he start the probe today?
“As for us, we have counted the cost for shenanigans of Fayemi and his
Abuja impostors and we are not afraid to confront them when the time
comes.
“To us, there are just two things that can come from dictators – death
and incarceration, we are not afraid of any.”