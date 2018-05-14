Published On: Mon, May 14th, 2018

Farmer In Court For ‘Forcing Worker To Drink Faeces’

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Farmer In Court For ‘Forcing Worker To Drink Faeces’

Farmer In Court For ‘Forcing Worker To Drink Faeces’

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Court proceedings have begun against a South African farmer who allegedly forced a worker to drink faeces and then tried to drown him in a septic tank.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) initiated court proceedings after the man’s tale – and those of other alleged abuses on the farm in Springs, Gauteng province – first emerged in January.

The farmer, his wife and son are all under police investigation for the incident, facing possbile charges of kidnapping and attempted murder, Buang Jones, the Commission`s Gauteng provincial manager, said from the court.

However, the criminal matter has been postponed until June pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, the SAHRC has begun proceedings in the Equality Court on behalf of the victim, seeking a public apology and compensation.

Mr Jones has been tweeting some of the details from Springs Magistrates’ Court:

Buang Jones@IamBuangJones

The Complainant says he couldn’t go to the hospital after the incident as he felt humiliated and didn’t want to be around people.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Report

Buang Jones@IamBuangJones

Mistreatment of workers at Leicester’s farm had become the norm. The vulnerability of his workers was exacerbated by the fact that some are not registered with the Department of Labour.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Report

The case is continuing.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It