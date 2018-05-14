Court proceedings have begun against a South African farmer who allegedly forced a worker to drink faeces and then tried to drown him in a septic tank.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) initiated court proceedings after the man’s tale – and those of other alleged abuses on the farm in Springs, Gauteng province – first emerged in January.

The farmer, his wife and son are all under police investigation for the incident, facing possbile charges of kidnapping and attempted murder, Buang Jones, the Commission`s Gauteng provincial manager, said from the court.

However, the criminal matter has been postponed until June pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, the SAHRC has begun proceedings in the Equality Court on behalf of the victim, seeking a public apology and compensation.

Mr Jones has been tweeting some of the details from Springs Magistrates’ Court:

Buang Jones @IamBuangJones Mistreatment of workers at Leicester’s farm had become the norm. The vulnerability of his workers was exacerbated by the fact that some are not registered with the Department of Labour.

The case is continuing.