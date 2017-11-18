“So Far So Good”, Party Agents, Voters Express Satisfaction With Conduct Of Anambra Election

The much anticipated fracas that may follow the Anambra election of today, November 18, 2017 based on the tension created by the supposed election boycott declared by the agitators of Biafra and the leadership of Indigenous Peoples O Biafra [IPOB] – appears to have dissipated into the thin air as the day of election arrived.

This is as information available to 247ureports.com obtained from eyewitnesses in Anambra indicate that the turnout of workers were lukewarm in some areas and massive in other areas.

At the polling booths, the conduct of the voting process appears satisfactory. This is judging by the commentary from voters and party agents at the various polling stations.

One of the voters, Mrs. Lovelin Ekwe-Ogwu, described the election as “cordial and orderly. In fact, the difference is clear. They were saying that there may be violence, but everything is in order. There is orderliness. People are voting in such a way that they are mature and I believe that God’s hand is in it. But the turnout is not encouraging. Maybe because of the experiences people are having from the previous rulers. At initial time, I said I will never vote, but when I went to Mass (church service), my mind told me, ‘go and vote and leave the rest to the Lord.‘”

An agent of the APC [All Progressives Congress] stationed at Ward 008 poling center in Aroma junction, Jane Chineyen Okagbo also expressed her opinion. She said the turnout was beyond expectation. In her words, “so far, the conduct is very good, the arena is very safe. Considering the heat of the campaign, we did not expect it to be this calm“.

The agent for the APGA [All Progressive Grand Alliance], Dr. Irene Mma Umeh, saw the election as normal. “All the expectations of fracas, none exist. It is peaceful. INEC is working, they have organized the election transparently, and the security agents are doing their work”.