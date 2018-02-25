DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Family In Shock As Unknown Assassins Kill Son

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Austin Echefu

The family of Mr. Abel Ezeagu of Umuelele Irete in Owerri West Local Government Area of ImoState is still in shock over the mysterious death of their son, Chidubem Ezeagu, 27 years old, who was on Sunday evening, February 15, 2018, who was gruesomely murdered by some unknown assassins at Irete.

According to our source, the sad news got to the family of Ezeagu and the people of Umuelele Irete after about four days when the family had declared their son missing and made it know to the residents in the area.

Our source added that the youths of the area took the bull by the horn and moved inside the bush at the Industrial Layout along Owerri-Onitsha Express Way, where they found his lifeless body already buried by some men who were said to be security men at the Industrial Layout.

It was also gathered that the youths exhumed the corps and took it to his father’s house at Umuelele and buried him amidst tears and lamentations.

According to our source, the deceased, until his demise was one of the best footballers from Irete, who displayed his football skills in the Community Unity Cup last Christmas.

It was also said that the deceased, before he met his waterloo on Sunday, received a phone call at about 5pm and shouted to the hearing of his other siblings: “Chairman, I am coming”.

He was also said to have left with his motorcycle to see one of his chairmen at an unknown location.

Family sources said that the killers secretely returned his motorcycle and left it nearer to his compound.

The Police in Imo State is yet to issue a statement on the matter, and the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Andrew Enwerem, could not be reached for comment as at press time.