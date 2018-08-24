DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Falz meets American rapper, Diddy

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has met the top American rapper, Diddy.

He shared videos of their meeting on his Instagram handle early Friday and even gave the music mogul, a Nigerian name; Oluwadiddy.

He captioned one of the videos: “So blessed to tap from @diddy ’s wealth of knowledge!! Vibes on vibes! 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 way soon!”

Falz’s location revealed he is in Los Angeles, California.

